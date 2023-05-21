Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is probably going to stay at the club in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has struggled to be consistent since his move to Stamford Bridge, but he still has time on his side.

Chelsea news - Kai Havertz

Havertz signed for Chelsea from German club Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £71m back in 2020, as per BBC.

The Blues forward has been linked with a move away from the west London club.

According to 90min, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Havertz ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel worked with Havertz during his time at Chelsea, and despite his inconsistent form, the former clearly saw something in the latter to want to take him back to his home country.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Havertz is one of the players at Chelsea who has an uncertain future at the club.

The Blues are in a difficult situation with Havertz, as they've invested a significant amount of money in him, so it could be difficult to recoup the majority of the transfer fee, considering his struggles at Stamford Bridge.

However, it can't have been easy for Havertz, considering he's had to work under Tuchel, Frank Lampard, and Graham Potter just this season.

What has Jones said about Havertz?

Jones has suggested that he believes Havertz will stay at the club beyond the end of the transfer window, despite rumours linking him with a move away from west London.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Havertz hasn't been totally convincing in Lampard's time at the club. There's still some question as to whether he stays at Chelsea for next season. The signs I've got at the moment are that he probably will stay."

How has Havertz performed for Chelsea?

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Havertz has to be considered a flop and he's been living off his goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

No player in the Chelsea squad has actually started more Premier League games than Havertz this season, with 27, as per FBref.

Prior to Chelsea's fixture against Man City on Sunday, Havertz averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.84, ranking him 16th in the squad.

Chelsea fans certainly would have expected more from Havertz considering the money they paid for him.