Highlights Chelsea are showing interest in Karim Benzema after it has emerged that he is eager to leave Al-Ittihad ahead of the winter window's closure.

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions are desperate to hold onto the striker despite his plea to faciliate a loan move.

Respected journalist Paul Brown believes Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly will be seriously considering whether to head to the negotiating table for Benzema.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly could see Karim Benzema as an 'attractive' name to lure to Stamford Bridge ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, but journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why splashing the cash on the Al-Ittihad star would be 'out of character'.

The Blues have not been afraid to pay lucrative fees for targets since the American led a £4.25billion takeover in May 2022, ending Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden spell at the helm, but boss Mauricio Pochettino is still scouring the market for his first acquisition of 2024.

Having parted with more than £1billion since the change of ownership less than two years ago, Chelsea could welcome reinforcements to west London ahead of the fast-approaching February 1 deadline as they aim to climb the Premier League table and clinch silverware in cup competitions.

Blues showing interest in Benzema

Chelsea are among several Premier League clubs to have shown interest in Benzema, according to ESPN, after it has become clear that he is eager to end his spell with reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in the coming days.

But the report suggests that the Blues could face difficulties attempting to reach an agreement for the striker despite a return to Real Madrid not being on the cards, having found the back of the net 354 times during his 648-game spell at the Bernabeu, as his current employers are reluctant to letting their prised asset leave.

It is understood that Benzema has asked Al-Ittihad to facilitate a loan move away from King Abdullah Sports City but, although he was offered the chance to join a Saudi Arabian rival, they are desperate to retain his services as losing his firepower would have a negative impact on the division as they look to continue attracting high-profile names.

Karim Benzema's senior club career in numbers Appearances 816 Goals 432 Assists 197 Yellow cards 17 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 25/1/2024

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Frenchman would need to take a hefty pay cut if he wants to make Stamford Bridge his next destination, despite Chelsea not being afraid to put their money where their mouth is, while he may also be forced to negotiate the termination of his current agreement in the Middle East.

Benzema pockets a whopping £1.6million-per-week after penning a three-year contract with Al-Ittihad during the summer, and Pochettino's charges are unable to match that figure as it would result in them failing to comply with Premier League spending regulations.

Manchester United have turned down the opportunity to land the 36-year-old, in a potential boost for Chelsea, while Ligue 1 giants Lyon remain hopeful of structuring a deal which would see their former frontman return to familiar surroundings.

Paul Brown - Benzema would be interesting addition to Pochettino's squad

Brown has refused to rule out the possibility of Chelsea heading to the negotiating table for Benzema as his trophy-laden career will have caught the eye of Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, while they will be aware that his arrival at Stamford Bridge would send shockwaves through the Premier League.

But the respected journalist believes the west Londoners would be going against their philosophy if they swoop in for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner as they have spent recent transfer windows trying to bring in up-and-coming talent instead of star names who are nearing retirement.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is the kind of deal that you could see being attractive to Chelsea's owners. He would certainly be the kind of high-profile name that would make a bit of a splash. "I think he would be an interesting signing for Chelsea, but it would be a little out of character in that they have spent a lot of time restocking the cupboard with hungry young talent that they think is going to appreciate in value over the years. That's certainly not Benzema."

Chelsea contemplating Duran bid

Chelsea are considering whether to make a bid for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran before the February 1 deadline, according to the Telegraph, and their interest has intensified as they look to add more strength in depth to their attacking options.

The report suggests that the Colombia international, who has been restricted to just seven starts in all competitions this season, has worked his way onto Pochettino's radar and he is mulling over potentially upping the ante in his pursuit.

Villa have already shown that they will only entertain sanctioning Duran's departure if a suitable offer is put on the table as a loan bid from West Ham United, which included an option to buy, was rejected by the Midlands outfit earlier this month.

Related Fabrizio Romano says Armando Broja leaving Chelsea 'is possible' Chelsea could still sanction a late move away from Stamford Bridge for Armando Broja in the final few weeks of the window.

But Chelsea have been handed a possible boost as Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 20-year-old is becoming increasingly frustrated due to his lack of opportunities to make a telling impact at Villa Park, while head coach Unai Emery is unable to dip into the transfer market for reinforcements until he is offloaded.

The west Londoners have sensed an opportunity to pounce for the 20-year-old as he has entered the final six months of his £30,000-per-week deal, but that means he is already able to hold face-to-face negotiations and pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.