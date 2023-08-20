Chelsea are 'not progressing' with a potential move for Nice star Kasper Schmeichel as Mauricio Pochettino initially wanted to lure a goalkeeper currently on the books of a Premier League rival to Stamford Bridge, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have been left short of options between the sticks after Kepa Arrizabalaga joined La Liga giants Real Madrid on a season-long loan earlier this week.

Chelsea transfer news - Kasper Schmeichel

According to MailOnline, Chelsea have discussed potentially offering Schmeichel a route back into the Premier League ahead of the summer window slamming shut on September 1.

The report suggests the Denmark international, who kept 147 clean sheets and won four trophies during his time on Leicester City's books, is willing to leave Nice after also gaining interest from Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are plotting a move for Schmeichel as well, due to fears of first-choice shot-stopper Jose Sa heading through the Molineux exit door.

The 36-year-old's Nice contract, which allows him to pocket just over £65,000-per-week, is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

If Schmeichel heads to Stamford Bridge, he would join the £25million Robert Sanchez in making the switch to Chelsea since the transfer window opened for business.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Schmeichel?

Contrary to reports, Jacobs understands that Chelsea have not identified Schmeichel as a target to provide Sanchez with competition.

The respected journalist is aware that Pochettino initially wanted to sign £40,000-per-week goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United, but he has been forced to go back to the drawing board as the Magpies were unwilling to sanction his exit.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I know that the links with Kasper Schmeichel and Chelsea are not progressing, to my knowledge. I don't think that Chelsea are considering Kasper Schmeichel, from what I'm told.

"They would have loved to bring in Dubravka as a number two. But Newcastle had made it clear, when Dubravka was discussed quite some time ago, that they would like to keep him at the club in that same position. They've obviously got Champions League football and Chelsea don't.

"A number two, when you know they're going to be more of a defined number two, is quite a tough role to fill sometimes. You've either got to go for quite an old, experienced goalkeeper that's kind of happy to sit on the bench or, if you want to buy younger, you have to be careful about the balance and the dynamic.

"Obviously, Chelsea have also got Gabriel Slonina, who is their young goalkeeper for the future, and when they bring him back from Eupen - where he is on loan for the season - he'll want to understand pathways and whether he's going to step up, be the number two and be able to compete.

"It's quite a tricky position to fill for Chelsea. But the key takeaway is that they're not out there looking for somebody that might be a number one with Sanchez not guaranteed stuff. The decision has now been taken that Sanchez will be the No.1 for the season."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Chelsea?

Reputable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea making a move for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson is one to watch after missing out on Crystal Palace talisman Michael Olise.

According to The Guardian, the west Londoners have held initial talks with the Wales international's current employers after adding him to their list of attacking targets.

The report suggests Chelsea have discussed the possibility of including players as part of a deal which would see Johnson, who is valued at £45million by Forest after racking up 11 goal contributions in the Premier League last season, head to Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino is facing competition from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford for the 22-year-old ahead of the transfer window's closure.

Brentford tried their luck earlier in the summer when they lodged two offers worth up to £40million, but both proposals were rejected by Forest.