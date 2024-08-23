Chelsea remain keen to offload Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga in the final days of the transfer window after head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Robert Sanchez will be the Stamford Bridge giants' first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash ahead of the August 30 deadline, with Joao Felix being the latest acquisition thanks to completing a £46.3million switch from Atletico Madrid earlier this week, and the incomings have led to the west Londoners' Italian tactician having to make some difficult decisions over game time.

Raheem Sterling is among those to have fallen by the wayside, resulting in the England international making a permanent departure his preference, but Chelsea are hoping that they will oversee a number of exits as they aim to lower the amount of squad members in the coming days.

Maresca Makes Sanchez First-Choice Option

Jorgensen will be handed opportunities in cup competitions

Despite spending £20.7million in order to land Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal last month, Maresca has admitted that Sanchez will remain his first-choice option between the sticks after giving him the nod for the Premier League season opener against reigning champions Manchester City last weekend.

When asked whether the Spain international is on course to remain in the starting line-up for domestic fixtures, the former Leicester City boss said:

"This is the plan in this moment, but the plan can change. I've said many times, I judge the players on the level [they are playing at]. "So if the level continues to be the same then probably Robert will be Premier League and Filip in the Europa Conference League or the cups that we have. But in the end, it is just about performance."

With Sanchez and Jorgensen being firmly in Maresca's plans for the remainder of the campaign, GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea want to see fellow custodians Petrovic and Kepa embark on a fresh challenge away from Stamford Bridge before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Although the Blues' preference is to send Petrovic on loan to Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg, the Serbian is deciding what is best for his pathway and newly-promoted Southampton are the latest admirers to consider offering a route out of west London as they look to add a new shot-stopper to their squad.

Kepa's wish to return to Real Madrid after spending last season on loan with the La Liga giants is not on course to become a reality as head coach Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that there will be no further incomings at the Bernabeu, and GMS sources understand that he has not been the subject of a fresh Saudi bid after Al-Ittihad initially came close to agreeing a deal.

Djordje Petrovic's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Kepa Arrizabalaga Djordje Petrovic Kepa Arrizabalaga Pass completion percentage 78.8 84.0 Save percentage 65.7 67.0 Clean sheet percentage 22.7 32.4 Shots on target against 4.89 3.48 Saves 3.30 2.32 Goals against 1.72 1.19 Statistics correct as of 23/08/2024

Maresca Close to Making Penders Signing

Teenager will be sent straight back to Genk on loan

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea are expected to complete the acquisition of Mike Penders in the coming days, but the 19-year-old Belgian is poised to make an immediate return to current employers Genk on loan after a £17million deal has been given the green-light.

The teenager is being eyed as a goalkeeping option for the future, heightening the Blues' desire to offload Petrovic and Kepa, while their respective departures would also clear space on the wage bill as they are currently on contracts worth a combined £175,000-per-week in the capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mike Penders has made just two appearances for Genk's senior side, but he has already won seven caps for Belgium's under-19 squad

Kepa became the most expensive shot-stopper in the world when he joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for a £71million fee in August 2018, but he has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth and that resulted in him being allowed to head out on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

Petrovic enjoyed game time under Maresca's predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, having made the switch from New England Revolution for up to £14million 12 months ago, but he has fallen down the pecking order as the closure of the transfer window edges closer and needs to move onto pastures new if he wants to be given opportunities.

GMS recently reported that Chelsea are content for the 24-year-old to make the move to sister-club Strasbourg as it would allow him to develop as a ball-playing goalkeeper under the tutelage of Liam Rosenior, who replaced Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira in the hot-seat during the summer.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt