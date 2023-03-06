Chelsea have set their sights on heading to the negotiating table to discuss fresh terms, it has been claimed.

Chelsea now 'keen to speak' to £40m star at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are 'keen' to hold talks over a new contract with Mateo Kovacic, but the midfielder wants to assess his options ahead of signing on the dotted line at Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues were not afraid to spend big in January, with Enzo Fernandez breaking the British transfer record following his £106.8million arrival from Benfica, but head coach Graham Potter has now turned his attentions towards agreeing fresh terms with Kovacic.

Chelsea transfer news - Mateo Kovacic

According to the Telegraph, Kovacic is facing a big decision over his Chelsea career after attracting attention from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The report suggests Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are determined to avoid a situation where the Croatia international will enter the final 12 months of his contract.

But time is running out for Chelsea as Kovacic's current agreement, which is worth £150,000-per-week, is due to expire in the summer of 2024.

Respected CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that discussions over fresh terms in west London have not advanced.

Uncertainty over Kovacic's long-term future has resulted in Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan monitoring his situation ahead of potentially pouncing in the coming months.

What has Simon Phillips said about Kovacic?

Phillips understands that Chelsea are eager to head to the negotiating table and hold talks with Kovacic about a new contract.

But the journalist is aware that the 28-year-old is going to assess his options ahead of potentially putting pen-to-paper, meaning there is a serious possibility of him moving onto pastures new.

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea have been keen to speak to him, recently, over a new contract. That's not happened yet and there are no signs of those talks starting up, as of now.

"Also, on Kovacic's side of things, he is keen to explore all of his options this summer and will be looking at interest coming in as well as sitting down with Chelsea and at least speaking about a contract if he feels that's what he wants to do.

"But it is open and I can definitely see Kovacic potentially leaving Chelsea in the summer."

Read more: Champions League 2022/23: Fixtures, Draw, Dates, Schedule, Final, Teams and Everything We Know So Far

Should Chelsea hand Kovacic a new contract?

Kovacic played a key role in Chelsea returning to winning ways at the weekend as Sofascore handed him a 7.2 match rating after winning six ground duels and making as many tackles in the 1-0 triumph over Leeds United.

Having completed a £40million switch from Real Madrid in 2019, having enjoyed a successful loan spell in west London, he has been a reliable figure in the heart of the midfield.

Kovacic has made more than 200 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, racking up five goals and 14 assists along the way.

WhoScored data shows the former Inter Milan man has pass accuracy of 85.1 per cent since the Premier League campaign got underway.

N'Golo Kante's £290,000-per-week contract is set to expire in the summer and, with there being fears that the Frenchman will move on, Chelsea should prioritise handing Kovacic fresh terms.