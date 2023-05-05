Chelsea's deal to sign Kendry Paez is now 'very, very close', Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 16-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in world football at the moment.

Chelsea news - Latest

Since Todd Boehly took over as Chelsea owner, the club have looked to recruit some of the best young talent around the globe, as well as improving their first team squad.

Looking at their signings this season, 11 of them have been 22 years of age or under, including Mykhailo Mudryk, Ezno Fernandez, Benoit Badiashile, and Carney Chukwuemeka, via Transfermarkt.

Although they have signed some more experienced players, such as Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it's clear that the plan is to build for the long term rather than the immediate future.

Sky Sports recently reported that Chelsea had agreed a deal in principle to sign Independiente del Valle midfielder Paez, for a fee of £20m.

The 16-year-old is the latest youngster that could arrive at Stamford Bridge, and Sheth has revealed that a deal could be announced very soon.

What has Sheth said about Paez?

Sheth has suggested that a deal is done and a formal announcement could happen any day now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT today, he said: "It looks very, very close. It looks all but done as far as Chelsea are concerned. We're expecting a formal announcement that Paez has actually joined Chelsea very, very soon.

"It could happen today, it might happen in the next week or so. He actually only just turned 16 years old, believe it or not. So they were doing negotiations with this kid when he was 15. This is part of the policy, isn't it? Chelsea want young players."

Should Chelsea fans be excited about Paez?

The youngster enjoyed an impressive U17 South American Championship with Ecuador, scoring twice and providing six assists (also via Transfermarkt).

According to FourFourTwo, South American journalists have dubbed Paez the next Diego Maradona, despite him only just turning 16 this month.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Paez will be unable to officially join Chelsea until he's 18, so he could stay in Brazil for two years whilst continuing his development.

Unfortunately, it's going to be a while before we see Paez plying his trade at Stamford Bridge, but if the players they've signed over the last few years fulfil their potential, it's exciting times ahead for Chelsea.