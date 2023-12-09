Highlights Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is being courted by Chelsea and numerous other sides ahead of the January window.

The Blues sent scouts to watch the Georgia international in action ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

But transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Chelsea are facing a difficult challenge in their bid to win the race for Kvaratskhelia.

Chelsea target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is at risk of 'derailing his career' if he seals a move to Stamford Bridge, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Napoli star is interested in heading to the Premier League.

Although the Blues made Moises Caicedo the most expensive signing in British history when he completed a £115million move from Brighton & Hove Albion in August, boss Mauricio Pochettino will be handed another opportunity to splash the cash when the winter window opens for business next month.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who has been at the helm since sealing a £4.25billion takeover last year, is expected to dip into his pockets as he seeks an upturn in form and a challenge for silverware following his heavy investments.

Chelsea enter battle for Kvaratskhelia

Chelsea have joined a number of clubs in tracking Kvaratskhelia ahead of potentially looking to lure him away from Napoli, according to ESPN, but Pochettino is facing competition from the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Newcastle United.

The report suggests the Blues will have to part with close to £86million if they want to land the winger, who has made more than 60 appearances for his current employers, but they are facing an uphill battle in their pursuit thanks to the Italian giants progressing talks over a new contract.

Napoli are already in a strong negotiating position thanks to Kvaratskhelia's deal, which is worth just over £25,000-per-week, having more than three-and-a-half years to run, but they are keen to reward him after playing a crucial role in clinching the Serie A title last season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Napoli statistics during the 2022/23 campaign Appearances 43 Goals 14 Assists 17 Yellow cards 1 Sent off 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It is understood that Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle had representatives in attendance as the Georgia international battled it out with Spain last month, with the Premier League quartet looking to gain more data before potentially heading to the negotiating table.

The west Londoners have stopped short of entering concrete negotiations or discussions over Kvaratskhelia ahead of the winter window opening for business, with there being fears that his arrival could hinder Mykhailo Mudryk as he looks to rediscover his best form.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Napoli will not entertain selling the 22-year-old in the coming weeks as they are aiming to get their season back on track, while a summer deal could also be difficult as Victor Osimhen is more likely to head through the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium's exit door.

In a major blow for Chelsea, Jones understands that Kvaratskhelia has not set his sights on securing a move to the Premier League when he embarks on a fresh challenge due to concerns that the division may not suit his playing style.

The transfer insider believes Napoli's talisman, who is nicknamed Kvaradona, is sceptical of heading to England for the next stage of his career and would prefer to join a club where there is evidence of similar players going onto enjoy a successful spell.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"We always believe that because we've got the best league in the world here in England that everyone wants to come and play here, but they don't. Some players just don't have that desire to come to the Premier League. "I think all the signals so far are that Kvaratskhelia doesn't really have that same desire to get to the Premier League as some other players do. I think part of that is because of the type of player he is and the style of football he plays. It might not work. "I think that he'll want to go somewhere that seems a bit more fail-proof. He will want to go and play on a stage where there is a history of players of his type excelling and actually fulfilling their potential. "He is a brilliant player and could obviously do well here, but it could go wrong and derail his career if he picks the wrong club."

Madueke seeking January exit

Noni Madueke is keen to explore his options when the January transfer window opens for business after becoming frustrated by a lack of game time, according to TEAMtalk, and a loan move could be on the cards.

Although the report suggests that Chelsea are eager to keep hold of the winger, who has been restricted to just two starts this season, he may seal a temporary switch in a bid to get into England boss Gareth Southgate's eyeline ahead of Euro 2024.

Madueke has had a turbulent spell since arriving at Stamford Bridge in a £29million move from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven earlier this year, with him working under Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and current chief Pochettino.

But he has struggled to win any of the managers over, with him still yet to reach more than 1,000 minutes of action during his time in west London despite shining at PSV, racking up 34 goal contributions in 80 outings.

While Madueke may be keen to move onto pastures new, Chelsea are under no pressure to bow to his demands as his £50,000-per-week contract still has more than six-and-a-half years to run, leaving the capital club in a strong negotiating position.