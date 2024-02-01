Highlights Chelsea are unlikely to make a high-profile signing on Deadline Day, but could bring in a young forward for competition and versatility at Stamford Bridge.

Co-owner Todd Boehly has been hesitant to spend this winter despite previous big-money transfers.

Conor Gallagher is not expected to move to Tottenham this winter, but a potential deal could happen in the summer if he doesn't commit his long-term future to the Blues soon.

Chelsea could sign a forward to provide competition throughout the squad at Stamford Bridge as journalist Paul Brown rules out a high-profile Deadline Day signing.

Co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly has been reluctant to spend cash on improving Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues squad throughout the 2024 winter transfer window despite heavy spending across the previous three markets.

Chelsea’s quiet winter transfer window amid forward interest

Chelsea enjoyed a busy 2023 summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge. The club welcomed 12 new faces and spent around £400m. However, the Blues’ strike rate in the market hasn’t appeared too successful under Boehly, with Manchester City forward Cole Palmer being the only major success in west London thus far.

The American businessman was responsible for breaking a Premier League transfer record in August 2023, when Chelsea confirmed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in a deal worth £115m. The two-time Champions League winners’ spending at the start of the season means that they have been reluctant to splash the cash this winter.

Chelsea have recalled midfielder Andrey Santos from Nottingham Forest and winger Diego Moreira from Olympique Lyon to add more players to Pochettino’s squad. Other than that, the Blues’ squad has remained essentially unchanged from the pre-winter window, with David Datro Fofana briefly returning from Union Berlin to join Burnley and left-back Ian Maatsen signing for Borussia Dortmund until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (30th January) that Chelsea could look for other options in the market after deciding against a move for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. However, with just hours of the window remaining, Boehly would have to act sooner rather than later to secure any last-minute business.

Jhon Duran - Aston Villa career in numbers Season Competition Appearances Goals Assists 2022-23 Premier League 12 0 0 2023-24 Premier League 14 2 1 2023-24 Europa Conference League 7 2 0 2023-24 Carabao Cup 1 0 0 Total 35 4 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 01-02-24

Paul Brown - Chelsea move for forward is ‘not impossible’

Brown has heard that there is talk of Chelsea potentially striking a deal to sign a young forward who could offer competition for places in the second half of the season. The journalist has also hinted that any signing could be a versatile player. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“There is some talk that Chelsea might do a deal to bring someone in who could just put a bit of competition into those forward areas and maybe provide options in more than one position. So, it's not impossible that we see them sign some kind of forward today, but it won't be a high-profile one, I don't think.”

One player who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this winter has been Conor Gallagher. According to The Independent, Tottenham have identified the Blues midfielder as the ideal all-action star that Ange Postecoglou requires in the middle of the park.

However, Sky Sports midfielder Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs won’t sign Gallagher before the end of the 2024 winter transfer window but has claimed that a deal could be resurrected in the summer. Gallagher has 18 months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge and could force Chelsea into a sale if he is not prepared to commit his long-term future before the end of the 2024 summer transfer window.