Highlights Chelsea may still be active in the 2024 winter transfer market and could be looking for "opportunities" before the market closes at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues spent almost £400m in the summer of 2023, hinting that they haven't been given the same licence to spend this month.

Chelsea become one of the busiest clubs in Europe regarding their transfer activity, but they have had mixed successes with their signings.

Chelsea could still be looking for “opportunities” in the final days of the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that the Stamford Bridge outfit had considered a move for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

The Blues have endured a quiet winter market, splashing the cash across co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly’s previous three transfer windows at the helm in west London.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have endured a disappointing 2023/24 Premier League season and could look for reinforcements in the final days of the transfer window. However, Chelsea remain in the FA Cup and have reached the Carabao Cup final, hinting that progress will be made at Stamford Bridge as the Blues consider their final steps in the market.

Chelsea’s spending curtailed after busy 2023 summer transfer window

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have had to endure a quiet 2024 winter transfer window, having splashed the cash over the previous three markets without bringing too much success. During the 2023 summer market, the Blues spent almost £400m on 12 additions at Stamford Bridge, hoping to improve on their 12th-placed Premier League finish in the 2022/23 season. A combination of reckless spending and desperation to secure the top talent in Europe has led Chelsea to become one of the continent’s busiest clubs in recent transfer windows.

The two-time Champions League winners’ marquee signing of the season was the capture of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in a £115m deal, breaking the British transfer record. Chelsea would also splash the cash on Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, who would arrive at Stamford Bridge for £58m and has made just one Premier League appearance for the club so far.

Christopher Nkunku signed from RB Leipzig for £52m and has also struggled for fitness since his signing for the Premier League outfit, failing to represent value for money. However, Chelsea have experienced some success in the market, with the £40m acquisition of Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer already looking like an impressive piece of business after registering 13 goal contributions across the 2023/24 season.

Chelsea are yet to make a first-team signing this winter, possibly due to their need to eventually comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th January) that Chelsea had considered a move for Aston Villa striker Duran. However, the Blues never approached the 20-year-old No. 9, who currently plays second-fiddle to Ollie Watkins at Villa Park.

Jhon Duran - Aston Villa career in numbers Season Competition Appearances Goals Assists 2022-23 Premier League 12 0 0 2023-24 Premier League 14 2 1 2023-24 Europa Conference League 7 2 0 2023-24 Carabao Cup 1 0 0 Total 35 4 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 29-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Chelsea could be ‘closely monitoring some opportunities’

Romano has said that Chelsea are always a club to look out for in the final days of the transfer window and believes the west London outfit are "monitoring some opportunities" at Stamford Bridge. The Italian journalist also confirms that Duran was considered as an option internally at the club. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Chelsea are always a club to look out for in general for the final days. It was a quiet window for them, not just in the final days of the market. But I still believe that Chelsea are closely monitoring some opportunities. But they could stay with the same squad if they believe he is not the right player. For example, Duran at Aston Villa was a player Chelsea considered internally, but they never made a bid.”

Chelsea transfer news, including Karim Benzema suggestion

As we approach the final days of the 2024 winter transfer window, Chelsea must consider their moves in the remaining hours of the market. Pochettino may be forced to stick with the squad he currently possesses at Stamford Bridge as the Argentine looks to bring European football back to the club.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th January) that a Chelsea move for Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema could be an attractive prospect in west London. The 36-year-old has reportedly asked his current employers to facilitate a loan move out of Saudi Arabia. Benzema, who left Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, has struggled to adapt to life in the Middle East and could look for a return to Europe after being criticised by fans and pundits since his move to the Pro League.

Meanwhile, Telefoot reports that Lille striker Jonathan David has emerged as a target for Chelsea. The 24-year-old could sign to provide cover and competition for the misfiring Nicolas Jackson, who is currently away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations. However, any deal for David is unlikely to come cheap, and several sides throughout Europe could be monitoring his services in the final days of the winter transfer window.