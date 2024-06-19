Highlights Chelsea could be forced to contend with Atletico Madrid increasing their demands significantly as they are aiming to tie Samu Omorodion down to a new deal.

The La Liga giants want the fresh terms to include a release clause worth more than £100million as they look to resist the Blues' advances.

Conor Gallagher being sent in the opposite direction to Atletico Madrid has not been discussed despite interest in the England international.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is in danger of being forced to overcome a fresh hurdle in his bid to lure Samu Omorodion to Stamford Bridge as Atletico Madrid have set their sights on increasing his release clause to a nine-figure sum amid summer interest, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since American businessman Todd Boehly led a £4.25billion takeover of the west Londoners in May 2022, and he is looking to make further improvements to the squad as he aims to ensure the club are challenging for silverware during the 2024/25 campaign.

Maresca, who was appointed as Chelsea's new head coach earlier this month after he penned a five-year contract which includes the option of being extended by a further 12 months, is keen to land Omorodion ahead of linking up with his players for the first time during pre-season.

Atletico Aim to Tie Omorodion Down to New Contract

Blues facing challenge to land promising frontman

Chelsea may need to return to the negotiating table with a fresh proposal in double-quick time after having their initial £34million bid rejected as GMS sources have learned that Atletico Madrid are looking to convince Omorodion to commit his long-term future to the Spanish giants by signing a new contract which includes a lofty release clause.

The 20-year-old striker has shown plenty of promise during the early stages of his career, which culminated in him scoring nine goals in 35 La Liga outings as he spent the majority of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Alaves, resulting in his current employers being determined to resist the temptation to cash in after Maresca came calling.

Although Omorodion's arrival at Stamford Bridge would provide the likes of Nicolas Jackson with stiff competition for a regular starting berth, GMS sources have been informed that Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is keen to fend off interest from Chelsea and see the striker agree to fresh terms which includes a release clause worth in the region of £102million.

Samu Omorodion's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Nicolas Jackson Samu Omorodion Nicolas Jackson Percentage of aerial duels won 39.4 35.7 Shots 3.02 2.57 Shots on target 1.17 1.22 Expected goals 0.52 0.60 Goals 0.41 0.45 Statistics correct as of 19/06/2024

The seven-cap Spain under-21 international's current agreement already includes a release clause, with there being dispute over whether it is worth £85million or closer to £68million, but penning a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium would make it even more difficult for Chelsea in their pursuit.

GMS sources understand that the Blues will need to significantly improve their offer even if Atletico Madrid make a U-turn and decide it is in their best interests to sanction Omorodion's departure as it is likely that they will not entertain proposals which fall short of £60million during the remainder of the transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Samu Omorodion averaged a goal every 223 minutes during the 2023/24 La Liga campaign, but he was also guilty of missing 19 big chances

Maresca Not Looking to Include Gallagher in Deal

Spanish giants have shown interest in England international

GMS sources have been told that there have been no indications of Chelsea being willing to include Conor Gallagher as part of any deal which would see Omorodion head to west London in the coming weeks, despite Atletico Madrid showing interest in the England international.

The Blues are in serious danger of seeing their academy graduate walk away as a free agent next year as he is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week contract, and they have been unable to reach an agreement over fresh terms after also entertaining his departure.

Although Atletico Madrid have not engaged in discussions over a move for Gallagher at this stage, with him currently representing his country at Euro 2024, it has emerged that the 11-time La Liga title-winners appreciate him and would be open to negotiating a deal if it becomes clear that a switch is possible.

Related Newcastle Discussing Move for Chelsea Forward Noni Madueke Newcastle United have Chelsea winger Noni Madueke on their shortlist for the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

GMS sources recently revealed that the central midfielder is keen to stay at Chelsea instead of embarking on a fresh challenge, but he would prioritise joining a side competing in the Champions League if he is left with little choice but to quit his boyhood club ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore