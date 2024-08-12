Highlights Chelsea have been holding conversations with Atletico Madrid about the possibility of landing Joao Felix in the aftermath of Samu Omorodion's arrival falling through.

Raheem Sterling and Carney Chukwuemeka will face an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge if the Portugal international returns after a previous loan spell.

Felix would prefer to rejoin Chelsea despite also attracting interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa ahead of the transfer deadline.

Chelsea are locked in discussions over a move which would see Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix seal a permanent return to Stamford Bridge despite domestic rivals Aston Villa also showing interest ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since the summer window opened for business, with Pedro Neto becoming their latest acquisition thanks to completing a deal worth up to £54million from Wolverhampton Wanderers, head coach Enzo Maresca is in the market for further reinforcements.

The Premier League giants have been in constant dialogue with Atletico Madrid for a number of weeks, with Conor Gallagher on the cusp of making a £34million move to the Spanish capital, and there is a serious possibility of Felix heading in the opposite direction ahead of August 30.

Blues in Discussions for Felix as Omorodion Switch Falls Through

Atletico Madrid open to sanctioning Portugal international's exit

Chelsea are in talks over a move for Felix after a deal for Atletico Madrid teammate Samu Omorodion has been called off, according to GMS sources, with late complications resulting in the striker flying back to Spain despite a £34million package being agreed ahead of being expected to pen a seven-year contract.

The 20-year-old could still be sold by the La Liga heavyweights - even though he has an option to extend his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - as Aston Villa would be interested if they manage to offload Jhon Duran and reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are also admirers.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea discussions over Felix have been initiated by agent Jorge Mendes, who was in London for Neto's unveiling at Stamford Bridge, and Atletico Madrid are open to sanctioning the move for in the region of £43million as they look to finance the arrivals of Gallagher and Manchester City frontman Julian Alvarez.

Joao Felix's statistical averages per 90 minutes throughout his club career compared to Samu Omorodion Joao Felix Samu Omorodion Shot-creating actions 3.30 1.49 Shots 3.24 3.02 Shots on target 1.21 1.17 Key passes 1.15 0.81 Goals 0.49 0.41 Assists 0.22 0.05 Statistics correct as of 12/08/2024

The Blues previously looked at signing the Portugal international on a permanent basis, having seen him find the back of the net four times over the course of 20 appearances while on loan in 2023, but they decided to focus on other targets as then-boss Mauricio Pochettino did not want to keep him.

Raheem Sterling and Carney Chukwuemeka will face an uncertain future if Felix heads back to familiar surroundings, GMS sources have learned, as the 24-year-old can be deployed on the left-wing or in his favoured central position as Chelsea aim to oversee up to five departures ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix averaged 2.9 shots per game when he was last in the Premier League with Chelsea, although he was also guilty of missing five big chances during his loan spell

Felix Prefers Stamford Bridge Return Instead of Joining Aston Villa

West Londoners can put more lucrative personal terms on the table

GMS sources have been told that Aston Villa are also contemplating whether to make a bid for Felix as head coach Unai Emery is a huge admirer, but the Midlands outfit will struggle to match the personal terms Chelsea are capable of offering despite securing cash from the sale of Moussa Diaby to Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ittihad.

The former Benfica playmaker is more open to returning to Stamford Bridge if a potential deal progresses, largely due to having featured there before and a belief that the Blues will quickly return to the Champions League, meaning Maresca has the upper hand in proceedings at this stage.

Although Atletico Madrid need to green-light a big-money exit to finance Gallagher and Alvarez's respective arrivals, both moves are still expected to go ahead as they remain calm about their financial situation due to there still being time to strike deals ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Away from Felix, GMS sources understand that Chelsea are still not ruling out signing Victor Osimhen if Napoli are open to sanctioning a loan, dropping their valuation or the frontman lowers his wage demands, while the Serie A giants' eagerness to land Romelu Lukaku has given them some leverage.

GMS recently reported that the Belgium international has already agreed to take a pay cut in an attempt to facilitate a switch to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, but he has still found himself on the west Londoners' books despite being eager to embark on a fresh challenge on a permanent basis.

