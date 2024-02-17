Highlights Leading names within the Chelsea dressing room are concerned after penning long-term contracts at Stamford Bridge.

Recent recruits are struggling to see the project put forward to them by co-owner Todd Boehly coming to fruition.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that fan favourites are in a sticky situation after committing the majority of their respective careers to Chelsea.

Chelsea stars are likely to be 'a bit concerned' after signing long-term contracts at Stamford Bridge, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that agreeing lengthy deals could be a mistake which comes back to bite them.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since Todd Boehly led a £4.25billion takeover of the club in May 2022, ending Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden reign, with a host of arrivals being convinced to pen terms which will see them spend the majority of their respective careers in west London.

Chelsea have parted with more than £1billion during transfer windows since the change of ownership, but Mauricio Pochettino's charges are playing catch-up in the race for Champions League qualification and at serious risk of failing to book their place in any European competitions ahead of next season.

Big-name Blues regret penning long-term deals

Some recent recruits have privately expressed regret after signing long-term contracts at Chelsea, according to The Athletic, as they do not see the grand project that was sold to them by Boehly and other members of the hierarchy when they were assessing their options ahead of putting pen-to-paper.

The report suggests that the pressure of large price tags are weighing heavily on the Blues' most expensive acquisitions, with Moises Caicedo being at the top of the pile after he shattered a British-record transfer fee by completing a £115million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion, while criticism from supporters is also taking its toll.

Enzo Fernandez has doubt hanging over his Chelsea future, having rubber-stamped a £106.8million move from Benfica last year, but he is on a contract which is not due to expire until the summer of 2031 and that has left him in a difficult situation if he wants to embark on a fresh challenge.

Chelsea's longest contracts Player Weekly salary Expiry date Enzo Fernandez £180,000 June 30, 2031 Moises Caicedo £150,000 June 30, 2031 Mykhaylo Mudryk £100,000 June 30, 2031 Nicolas Jackson £65,000 June 30, 2031 Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 17/2/2024

Although it emerged that Fernandez's representatives have initiated discussions with various clubs to explore potential opportunities away from the capital as he is contemplating whether to push for an exit, agent Uriel Perez has dismissed claims that the midfielder is seeking a summer departure.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the World Cup-winning Argentina international is 'in love with the Chelsea project' and, instead of searching for a way out, has used speculation over his future as motivation to rediscover his best form.

It is understood that Bayern Munich considered making a loan move for Mykhaylo Mudryk during the final stages of the winter transfer window, but the Blues refused to entertain the possibility of offloading the Ukraine international and were in a strong negotiating position thanks to him committing his long-term future to the west Londoners.

The winger agreed an eight-and-a-half-year contract when he joined Chelsea in a £88.5million move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, having initially indicated that his preferred destination was Arsenal before they were unwilling to meet his price tag.

Dean Jones - Chelsea stars were always in danger of getting stuck in difficult situation

Jones believes a number of Chelsea's big-name stars are worried about their future prospects as they have been unable to fire their current employers into a Premier League title race and are at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification after being persuaded to sign a long-term contract.

The reputable reporter feels those who penned lengthy deals put themselves in danger of being unhappy as the Blues would be in a strong negotiating position and hold the power if they wanted to move onto pastures new, while the final years of Gareth Bale's spell at Real Madrid highlights how it can have a detrimental impact on your career.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm sure some of the players are a bit concerned about how things are going. But when you sign a seven or eight-year contract, you're at risk of finding yourself stuck at some stage. That could be down to them not being in the team or if the team is not living up to what you expected. "I think a lot of the reporting was based on the Chelsea end of things, when they were doing these long deals, but I'm always wary of players getting stuck in these moments. "We've seen it over the years. Gareth Bale was stuck on a big contract and went into early retirement as a result of it. You're going to see more instances of that if this becomes the norm."

Tottenham planning to make summer move for Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur will make a move for Conor Gallagher if Chelsea are unable to tie him down to a new contract ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer, according to the Telegraph, having already shown interest ahead of the winter's February 1 deadline.

The report suggests that the England international has been in discussions with his boyhood club over extending his spell at Stamford Bridge, after entering the final 18 months of his £50,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, but there has not been significant progress.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham chief Ange Postecoglou is an admirer of Gallagher, and the north Londoners have been boosted in their pursuit because Chelsea would consider offers as they aim to avoid breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Related Conor Gallagher told Pochettino he 'wants to stay' at Chelsea Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has told Mauricio Pochettino wants to remain at Stamford Bridge despite reported interest in his services.

Spurs were unwilling to meet the Blues' £50million demands for the central midfielder during the final hours of the winter transfer window, resulting in him remaining among Pochettino's options despite Boehly being open to sanctioning his mid-season departure.

Although Tottenham weighed up whether to test Chelsea's resolve with a bid ahead of the deadline, it became clear that it would be difficult to get a deal over the line due to Gallagher being desperate to remain in west London after coming through the club's ranks.