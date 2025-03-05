Chelsea are having doubts over whether they will be able to lure Kobbie Mainoo to Stamford Bridge in the summer as it has become clear that he would only entertain leaving Manchester United if he is handed a significantly-improved pay package, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues conducted business with the Red Devils less than 12 months ago, with Jadon Sancho heading to west London on an initial loan deal which includes an obligation to become permanent for up to £25million, and head coach Enzo Maresca has been contemplating raiding Old Trafford again when the transfer window reopens.

Although Chelsea only brought in a highly-rated teenage midfielder a matter of weeks ago, thanks to Mathis Amougou sealing a £12million switch from Saint-Etienne, Mainoo has remained on their radar as they go in search of securing further big-name additions to a squad that has been challenging for Champions League qualification.

Mainoo Would Seek Lucrative Blues Contract

Central midfielder's camp adamant he deserves major pay rise

Mainoo would want a higher salary than talisman Cole Palmer in order to make the move to Chelsea, according to GMS sources, as his camp are pushing for a major pay increase to £180,000-per-week plus bonuses when Manchester United have been looking to tie him down to a new contract.

The central midfielder is on a deal which allows him to pocket £20,000 every seven days, but he is determined to secure significantly improved terms regardless of whether he stays in his current surroundings or embarks on a fresh challenge as he has gone on to become a Premier League regular and England international.

GMS sources have been informed that Mainoo's desired wage may scupper Chelsea's chances of reaching an agreement when the transfer window reopens as, despite being keen to have the chance to sign him if it becomes clear that a Manchester United exit is on the cards, there is scepticism over whether they are prepared to offer the amount he is seeking.

A key reason for that is because the Blues are wary of offering a contract which puts further strain on the wage bill and allows him to earn more than Palmer, who has remained on a contract worth £130,000-per-week despite making himself a key man since his arrival from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in September 2023.

There has been tentative contact between Mainoo's representatives and Chelsea in an attempt to gauge the level of interest from within Stamford Bridge, GMS sources have learned, but it is increasingly likely that his lucrative demands will prove to be a stumbling block if negotiations are opened in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo won three ground duels and hit the woodwork during Manchester United's defeat to Crystal Palace last month, which remains his most recent outing due to injury

West Londoners Facing Battle to Land Mainoo

Manchester United remain keen to keep England international

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea will have to fork out in the region of £80million in order to persuade Manchester United to cash in on Mainoo ahead of next season, but his current employers' preference remains to convince him to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms instead of entertaining a move to west London.

The Blues' best chance of landing the 19-year-old, who has been described as 'special' by former Red Devils midfielder Paul Scholes, is if influential figures at Old Trafford are unable to persuade him to commit his long-term future to his boyhood club and he ticks into the final two years of his current agreement.

Chelsea have refused to rule out the possibility of being able to find a compromise with Mainoo if the opportunity arises as their admiration is refusing to go away, GMS sources understand, but they will have to play the waiting game before potentially formalising their interest in the summer.

Related Exclusive: Chelsea Target 'Next Neymar' After Denner Agreement Chelsea are looking to fight off competition for the signing of Gremio teenager Gabriel Mec

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United's key decision-makers have chosen to delay discussions over a new deal with their academy graduate until he has made his return from injury as they want to carefully consider the full terms of any offer and adopt a cautious approach.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 05/03/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox