Chelsea could 'make a good profit' by selling Stamford Bridge 'cult hero' Trevoh Chalobah this summer, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues were not afraid to splash the cash in January, with Enzo Fernandez breaking the British transfer record when he completed a £106.8million switch from Benfica, and head coach Graham Potter will be handed another opportunity to freshen up his squad in the coming months.

Chelsea transfer news - Trevoh Chalobah

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Chalobah is being coveted by a number of Serie A clubs ahead of the summer window opening for business.

The report suggests Inter Milan and Roma could be among the sides battling it out for the Chelsea academy graduate, who is valued at £18million.

It is understood that right-back Denzel Dumfries may be included in a high-profile swap deal if Chalobah were to join Inter at the end of the season.

Chelsea are mulling over whether to sell some homegrown talent during the summer as it would result in them securing pure profit, given they were brought up through the west Londoners' youth ranks.

But the Blues are in a strong negotiating position over Chalobah as his £50,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2028.

What has Simon Phillips said about Chalobah?

Phillips believes Chelsea will consider offloading Chalobah as it would result in them being able to bring in a considerable amount of cash as they look to avoid breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

The journalist, however, feels sanctioning the central defender's departure would not go down well in the Blues' fanbase as he has been highly-regarded since scoring a long-range stunner against Crystal Palace on the opening day of last season.

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea would like the fact that, of course, he's come from the academy, so they can make a good profit on him.

"He is adored by the fans and is a bit of a cult hero really, ever since he came on and scored that screamer for Chelsea in his first season."

Should Chelsea sell Chalobah in the summer?

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Leicester City, Sofascore data showed that Chalobah had been averaging 2.4 clearances, 1.2 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per outing since the Premier League season got underway.

That emphasises the 23-year-old makes Chelsea difficult for opponents to break down, but he has struggled to make one of the defensive slots his own since Potter was appointed as the capital club's boss last September.

Chalobah had been reduced to 10 Premier League starts under the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief prior to the weekend, while transfer business has thwarted his progress as well.

Chelsea forked out £35million when they signed Benoit Badiashile from Monaco in January, while Kalidou Koulibaly arrived for £33million last summer, providing extra competition.

But Chalobah has already made 50 senior appearances since coming through the club's ranks, so Potter should not consider sanctioning his exit and, instead, allow him to develop at Stamford Bridge.