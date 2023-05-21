Chelsea are keeping an eye on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season in the Bundesliga and is quickly becoming one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe.

Chelsea transfer news - Manu Kone

Kone has been heavily linked with a move away from Monchengladbach after some excellent performances over the last few years.

It's understood that Kone could be allowed to leave in the summer transfer window for around £26m.

90min recently reported that Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United have all scouted Kone at times this season.

The young midfielder has previously revealed that he's a huge fan of former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba, according to journalist Christian Falk in his CaughtOffside column.

Falk also confirms that Kone dreams of a move to Real Madrid and Chelsea, and with the former having a stacked midfield as it stands, the Blues may feel they have an advantage in the race to secure his signature.

Although Chelsea may appear to have a host of midfielders at Stamford Bridge currently, N'Golo Kante is out of contract at the end of season as it stands, Denis Zakaria was only signed on a loan deal, and Simon Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher could leave the club.

Kone has been compared to Paul Pogba by outlets in Italy, so it could be one for Chelsea fans to get excited about.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kone?

Romano has suggested that Chelsea are keeping an eye on Kone ahead of the summer transfer window, but they're not the only club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They also have other options in the list. For example, they have an eye on Manu Kone, who is doing very well at Borussia Monchengladbach, but there are also other clubs interested."

Would Kone be a good signing for Chelsea?

As mentioned, the Blues do have a lot of players capable of playing in midfield, but there's a good chance some will leave at the end of the season.

Kone is an impressive mix of a defensively solid midfielder whilst also being capable with the ball at his feet.

According to Sofascore, Kone has a pass completion of 87% in the Bundesliga, whilst also averaging 2.5 tackles and 7.4 duels won per game.

Kone also ranks in the 96th percentile for successful take-ons, 85th for ball recoveries, and 98th for shots on target percentage among his positional peers over the last year, as per FBref.