The Blues star arrived in west London from Brighton & Hove Albion for a deal worth in excess of £60m in August 2022.

Cucurella made his return to Mauricio Pochettino's squad on 2nd March as an unused substitute in Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League draw at Brentford.

Chelsea will assess the future of left-back Marc Cucurella at the end of the 2023/24 season at Stamford Bridge, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are enduring a difficult campaign under the stewardship of Mauricio Pochettino and must consider which players to keep and sell in west London, as the 2024 summer transfer window draws closer.

Chelsea sit mid-table in the Premier League and could face a second consecutive season without continental football, despite co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly's excessive spending on new signings.

Cucurella was signed in the American businessman's first summer at the helm of the London giants, but has failed to make a positive impression at Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella could leave at the end of the season

The full-back has barely featured under Pochettino

Chelsea completed the signing of Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2022 in a deal worth in excess of £60m. The 25-year-old put pen to paper on a contract that expires in the summer of 2028.

Cucurella, who was dubbed as "elite" by Boehly, had hoped to establish himself as the Blues' starting left-back, but was immediately under pressure to hit the ground running following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel just a month after the defender's signing. However, the one-cap Spain international will have been relieved when his former Brighton manager Graham Potter was appointed as Tuchel's replacement.

But Cucurella struggled to adjust to the expectation of playing at Chelsea, and often deputised for Ben Chilwell in the left-back spot. Despite Potter's departure, the Alella-born star has barely featured under Pochettino and could be looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge in the 2024 summer transfer window.

In the final days of the 2023 summer market, Manchester United had enquired about the possibility of signing Cucurella on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. However, the Red Devils baulked at Chelsea's asking price of £7m.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cucurella ranks the highest in the Chelsea squad for tackles per game, regaining possession three times per appearance.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Romano has claimed that Cucurella's future at Chelsea will be assessed at the end of the season, amid links of a potential return to La Liga. The journalist has also named Trevoh Chalobah as someone who could see their future on the line:

“Marc Cucurella – The Chelsea left-back has been linked with a return to La Liga. My understanding is that he is one of the situations to be assessed at the end of the season. Cucurella, Chalobah and more…these players are waiting to see what Chelsea decide to do in terms of project, tactical plans for next season, the manager situation.”

Ben Chilwell vs Marc Cucurella - 2023/24 Premier League comparison Ben Chilwell Marc Cucurella Appearances 9(3) 8(1) Minutes 748 706 Assists 1 0 Tackles per game 1.3 3 Interceptions per game 0.3 1.3 Fouls per game 0.9 1.2 Clearances per game 1.4 1.9 Dribbled past per game 0.3 1.2 Overall rating 6.49 6.71

Cucurella returns to Chelsea bench

The full-back has made the first step to a return to action following injury

Cucurella found himself on Chelsea's bench in their 2-2 draw with west London rivals Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on 2nd March. The full-back was forced off in the Blues' 2-0 Premier League defeat at Everton in December 2023, sustaining an ankle injury which required surgery.

Journalist Paul Brown had described the injury as a "big blow" when speaking to GIVEMESPORT in the immediate aftermath of Cucurella's setback. However, the defender will hope to reclaim a spot in Pochettino's team on his return to fitness and prove himself worthy of a place at Stamford Bridge.

