The west Londoners are set to attempt to discover whether there is interest in the Spaniard as the season enters its final weeks.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is seeking fresh competition for first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Chelsea are likely to sell Marc Cucurella when the transfer window reopens in the summer as boss Mauricio Pochettino has identified up to six potential replacements as he looks to strengthen his left-back options at Stamford Bridge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues agreed a deal worth up to £60million when they lured the Spaniard away from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2022, but he has struggled to live up to expectations since swapping the south coast for the capital.

Although Chelsea are open to cashing in on Cucurella, they are in a strong negotiating position ahead of admirers potentially testing their resolve as his £175,000-per-week contract still has four years to run.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Cucurella is the second-most expensive defender in Chelsea's entire history, with Wesley Fofana being the only arrival to have cost more as his move from Leicester City came at a fee of close to £69million

Cucurella to be Touted by Blues in May

Pochettino Wants Fresh Competition for Chilwell

Cucurella is in line to be put on the market at the end of the season as the left-hand side of Chelsea's defence has been earmarked as a priority position to address ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, and Pochettino is seeking fresh competition for Ben Chilwell.

Although the Blues are allowing the 25-year-old time to make a full recovery from his injury, having undergone surgery after sustaining a foot problem in December, he is likely to be touted around in May as the west Londoners aim to gauge how much interest is out there.

A major sticking point for Chelsea is the fact that Cucurella has limited suitors at this stage, and he will not be easy to sell at top value because he has struggled to reach the performance levels he enjoyed at Brighton, while his spell on the treatment table and lengthy contract will not help matters.

GMS sources recently revealed that Fulham's Antonee Robinson is a target, but statistics highlight that the United States international has been posting worse figures than Cucurella in the Premier League this season, and it is understood that up to five other players are on the Blues' radar as they assess their options ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

Antonee Robinson's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Marc Cucurella this season Antonee Robinson Marc Cucurella Percentage of dribblers tackled 54.7 59.3 Tackles 2.72 3.46 Blocks 1.42 2.18 Passes blocked 1.22 1.54 Statistics correct as of 08/03/2024

Up-and-coming talents with an attacking mindset are among those on Chelsea's shortlist of targets, but Pochettino would prefer a potential summer recruit to have enjoyed a significant amount of game time in a leading division for at least one full season instead of making a high-risk acquisition.

Chelsea Demands for Cucurella Emerge

Spaniard Set to be Among Casualties in Boehly Overhaul

Chelsea are willing to consider bids which fall as low as £30million, according to Football Insider, despite it meaning that they would be in line to make a major loss on their investment after spending double that amount in order to tempt Brighton into cashing in.

The report suggests that the former Getafe man, who has been restricted to just 974 minutes of action this season, could be one of the casualties as co-owner Todd Boehly is preparing to oversee a mass overhaul of the squad after failing to challenge for Champions League qualification.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a serious possibility that Cucurella will be sold at the right price, with Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja also among those who could be shipped out by Chelsea on a permanent basis.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref