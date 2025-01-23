The prospect of Chelsea signing a striker is still alive - but Blues boss Enzo Maresca is facing a battle to make it happen before the winter transfer window closes.

Most talk at the moment is currently centred around Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho if the west Londoners are to enhance their attack, yet sources refuse to rule out the potential of a No.9 heading to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea only want players for such a role that are guaranteed to level-up their goal threat. In the past, we have become used to the capital club splashing out on potential, rather than proven credentials, but the understanding here is that will not be the case. A host of names are being linked at the moment, and GIVEMESPORT sources have given some help to understand just how likely such targets would be.

Blues Not Poised to Recruit Vlahovic or Cunha

Both attackers have cropped up as potential acquisitions

Dusan Vlahovic is a name that regularly appears and would bring a high-profile edge to the attack. These links keep cropping up but are constantly played down at both ends of the deal. At the right price, at this time, Juventus might become open to selling him, but they are adamant no contact has been made.

Equally, Chelsea are giving no signs that this is a deal they are pursuing so, unless there is a late twist, this one is not on the horizon.

Matheus Cunha has become a more regular link over the past two weeks and perhaps for good reason. They really like the idea of signing a player that can play in more than one of the attacking positions.The interest is real, we understand, and it is believed that his name has cropped up in recent recruitment discussions.

However, there is no movement happening, and it could simply be a case they believe Wolverhampton Wanderers' stance that there is no amount of money that could prise him away from Molineux right now.

Liam Delap is perhaps one of the most interesting names linked and might be the best fit in terms of style and age profile. Chelsea have huge admiration for the striker, with some sources under the impression he is actually one of their top targets, but getting him out of Ipswich Town right now is not easy.

The player certainly has ambition, but it is believed he also holds a sense of loyalty and responsibility in terms of trying to keep his current employers in the division. Of course, a big offer could challenge that idea, and it should not be completely dismissed as a possibility. But the likelihood is that a move of this nature might be more probable in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap has been averaging a Premier League goal every 202 minutes this season

Sesko Swoop Possible if Arsenal Make Move

Rivals attempting to win race could result in Maresca pouncing

It is a similar case with Benjamin Sesko, who Chelsea would have in the same bracket as Delap. The RB Leipzig marksman has been on their radar for a while and the fact he is currently being linked with Arsenal could turn heads around Stamford Bridge. That is the best chance of sparking a deal like this into life.

If the Blues see that another club has made a breakthrough or that Sesko is genuinely available, it could start to become feasible given the detailed reports they already have on him.

Jhon Duran could be a left-field name to emerge, given Chelsea's past interest and the fact his name is starting to appear in gossip columns again.

We know West Ham United have already tested the waters, but Aston Villa would not be overly keen to let him join a side they are competing with for Champions League qualification.

Of course, Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen also has long-standing links to Stamford Bridge. It is thought he is still on the radar but there has been no sign of a January move to this point.

