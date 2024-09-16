Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is aware that he needs to make a significant U-turn and hand Ben Chilwell first-team opportunities if he wants to improve the chances of being able to sell the Stamford Bridge outcast when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues' squad has undergone a major makeover since Mauricio Pochettino walked away from the dugout in the summer, with more than £200million being spent on reinforcements as the west Londoners were not afraid to splash the cash despite there being friction within the hierarchy.

But fresh faces arriving in the capital resulted in some big names falling by the wayside, leading to Chelsea being willing to continue covering the majority of Raheem Sterling's salary despite sending him on loan to Arsenal, and Chilwell is among those to have been unable to win Maresca over.

Chilwell Expected to Make January Departure

Left-back has fallen down pecking order since managerial change

Chilwell is expected to head through the exit door in January after being unable to seal a move last month, according to GMS sources, but Maresca is under pressure to bring him back in from the cold and hand him game time in order to improve the possibility of him gaining admirers ahead of the transfer window reopening.

Although the left-back has made 106 appearances for the Blues, his last senior outing came as a late substitute during the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City in April, and it has been made abundantly clear to him that he does not have a long-term future in west London following the managerial alteration.

But GMS sources have been informed that Chilwell will return to first-team training this week, having been included in Chelsea's squad for the first half of the Premier League campaign, and a plan is being devised to find a pathway to merge him into Maresca's plans despite the likes of Marc Cucurella being ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ben Chilwell's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Marc Cucurella Ben Chilwell Marc Cucurella Pass completion percentage 74.5 83.1 Clearances 2.98 2.34 Shot-creating actions 2.56 2.20 Tackles 1.59 2.94 Key passes 1.26 0.94 Interceptions 1.17 0.93 Statistics correct as of 16/09/2024

The capital club forked out £50million when they landed the England international from Leicester City in August 2020, and there is an awareness that they will be unable to recoup a lucrative fee for his services if he remains frozen out of the squad as the winter transfer window edges closer.

Chelsea have been weighing up the best way around the situation, GMS sources have learned, and it has been decided that Chilwell's chances of embarking on a fresh challenge will improve considerably if he has time on the pitch and puts in performances which prove that he would be an attractive option for suitors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben Chilwell has made 169 Premier League appearances over the course of his career, chalking up 12 goals and 18 assists along the way

Chilwell Was Unwilling to be Forced into Move

England international poised to be more open to mid-season exit

GMS sources have been told that Chilwell was unwilling to be forced into making a move by Chelsea during the final stages of the transfer window - or head to the likes of Saudi Arabia or Turkey while clubs could still conduct business earlier this month - and he will assess his options carefully in January.

The 27-year-old is aware that his contract - which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge - is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, and that put him in a good position to insist that he would not embark on a fresh challenge even though Maresca was keen to oversee his departure.

There is confidence that Chilwell will be more open to moving onto pastures new during the early stages of 2025 if he has not won his place back in the Chelsea starting line-up by that stage, GMS sources understand, and he wanted the opportunity to make a more calm decision over his future instead of rushing into a switch.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Blues' west London neighbours Brentford made an enquiry to sign the former Huddersfield Town loanee last month, only to end up signing Jayden Meghoma from Southampton instead, and Manchester United opted against initiating talks despite links.

