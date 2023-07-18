Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino would like to make another 'big splash' in the transfer window in one position, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid of spending money since his move to Stamford Bridge, and Pochettino might want him to continue.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

The Blues have been busy in the transfer window so far, but predominantly focusing on offloading players.,

So far, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and N'Golo Kante are among the players to have departed over the last few months.

This gives Chelsea a bit of wiggle room in the transfer market, as they look to build on their incomings so far.

Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku are the most notable signings for the Blues, but Pochettino may be looking to bring in further reinforcements.

As per Transfermarkt, Chelsea have spent £96m so far, whilst bringing in £210m in sales.

It's unclear what Chelsea's priority could be in terms of position for their next signing, but they still don't have a plethora of out-and-out strikers in their squad.

Jackson and Nkunku aren't your traditional number nines, whilst Romelu Lukaku will be leaving the club.

What has Brown said about Chelsea?

Brown has suggested that Pochettino may want to sign a big-name striker during the summer transfer window.

The journalist has claimed that there are now funds coming in and a little more space in the squad, which could give Chelsea the potential to make a move for a striker.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We'll see if Chelsea do intend to make another big splash for a bigger name centre forward. I think certainly the manager would like them to do that.

"They have got quite a lot of players out, so there are funds coming in and there is more room being made in the squad. But it doesn't look like Chelsea are in any hurry really to get a deal done for another big-name centre forward. So, we'll have to watch this space on that one."

What's next for Chelsea?

Although Pochettino may want to sign a striker, a midfielder could be just as important when you consider the players who have departed Stamford Bridge this summer.

Kante, Mount, Kovacic, and Loftus-Cheek have all left the club, leaving Chelsea short in the middle of the park.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino is pushing to sign Caicedo this summer and the next few days could be crucial.

As mentioned, a striker signing could be possible over the next few weeks.

Journalist Dean Jones has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are to hold discussions regarding the signing of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

It could be an interesting few weeks for the west London club after they offloaded some of their deadwood.

Pochettino and Boehly now have a little more freedom in the transfer market, as the Argentine looks to build a squad capable of qualifying for Europe.