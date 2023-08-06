Chelsea are in need of midfield reinforcements this summer, and journalist Ben Jacobs has listed one player who has crept on their radar, alongside Moises Caicedo, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have to drastically improve after a catastrophic season in the Premier League.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

An ongoing saga at Stamford Bridge this summer has been whether Caicedo will be making the move to west London before the window slams shut in September.

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea's latest bid of £80m fell short of Brighton's valuation, and the Seagulls now expect Caicedo to stay ahead of the new campaign.

With Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic all leaving the club already this window, Chelsea can't afford to put all their eggs in one basket, and multiple midfield additions will be necessary.

If Chelsea eventually miss out on Caicedo, then it wouldn't be a surprise to see them have two or three other midfielders lined up as alternatives, or even one or two to join the club alongside him.

Chelsea finished in the bottom half of England's top flight last term, so there's no doubt reinforcements are needed in multiple areas of the pitch.

Now, journalist Jacobs has named another player who has crept onto the radar at Stamford Bridge this summer.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea?

Jacobs has suggested that Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is a player of interest to the west London club.

The journalist adds that Chelsea are still pushing for Caicedo, but they could look to sign Adams alongside the Ecuadorian.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The interesting one, because it's a later thing and Adams has crept onto their radar, is Chelsea. They know that they need some Premier League proven quality, and they've been chasing Moises Caicedo all window.

"They continue to do that, so this isn't a case yet of giving up on Caicedo. Talks are active. The feeling still remains with Caicedo that maybe that one eventually gets done.

"It's a bit of a game whilst there's time in the window, but are Chelsea eventually going to pay up or are Brighton & Hove Albion eventually going to drop their price?

"Nobody has walked away yet, but who is to say that Chelsea won't bring in two midfielders because Pochettino has still spoken about needing experience."

What's next for Chelsea?

After recently completing the signing of Axel Disasi to go alongside a new contract for Levi Colwill and the additions of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, the Blues are looking stronger heading into the Premier League campaign.

Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid of splashing the cash since taking over, so the squad only needed some fine-tuning this summer.

However, signing a striker could be one of their priorities after completing a deal for Caicedo.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea's interest in Dusan Vlahovic hasn't gone away, so that could certainly be one to watch before the window slams shut in September.