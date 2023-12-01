Highlights Chelsea are preparing to recall Andrey Santos from his temporary spell at Nottingham Forest by taking advantage of a break clause.

The Blues have been left frustrated by their Premier League rivals' treatment of the Brazilian after he has been afforded limited game time.

Nottingham Forest fought off competition from several other admirers to land Santos during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will 'work on a new plan' for Andrey Santos as he is set to make a quickfire return to Stamford Bridge, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether another loan move could be on the cards.

The Blues allowed the defensive midfielder to join Nottingham Forest for the season during the summer transfer window, having only been included in a matchday squad once and failed to make his debut for the west Londoners.

But Santos' time at the City Ground has not gone to plan, despite the Tricky Trees struggling for form since spending more than £100million on reinforcements, and he is preparing to return to his parent club in the coming weeks.

Chelsea frustrated at Santos situation

Chelsea are preparing to recall Santos when the January window opens for business, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as they have grown frustrated at his lack of game time since linking up with Forest on a season-long loan.

The Italian journalist suggests the Blues have already made the decision after holding discussions behind the scenes, and their stance will only change if the Brazilian - who has been handed just seven minutes of Premier League action by Tricky Trees chief Steve Cooper - sees his involvement increase before the turn of the year.

It is understood that Chelsea ensured a break clause was included in the loan agreement, which can be triggered if Santos fails to make a certain number of appearances, and Pochettino will make a decision on whether to integrate him into his plans or arrange an alternative temporary switch for the second half of the campaign.

How Andrey Santos performed in his only Premier League appearance for Nottingham Forest Touches 10 Accurate passes 6 Shots off target 1 Shots blocked 1 Possession lost 1 All statistics according to Sofascore

The west Londoners forked out £18million when they lured the 19-year-old away from Vasco da Gama in January and were hoping that a spell at Forest would allow him to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League before potentially being handed an opportunity to break into the first-team set-up at Stamford Bridge next term.

Santos' lack of action at the City Ground has come as a surprise because Forest fought off stiff competition to reach an agreement with Chelsea during the summer, while he had also impressed Pochettino during pre-season.

In fact, respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the capital club considered fending off interest in the South American due to there being fears that negotiating loan deals for several up-and-coming talents would have left them with a threadbare squad.

Jones believes Santos has been starved of game time due to Forest boss Cooper bringing in the likes of Ibrahim Sangare, for a £30million fee from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven, after his temporary move was rubber-stamped.

Although the reputable journalist understands that Chelsea are annoyed by the Tricky Trees' treatment of the teenager, he feels an ahead-of-schedule return to Stamford Bridge will result in him being sent on loan overseas for the remainder of the season.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The Andrey Santos loan was a total disaster because Chelsea and the player really thought he was getting a good move, but Forest’s late moves in the summer market really hampered the plan for Santos and now he is heading back to Stamford Bridge early. "The club are very frustrated because they had good word from Forest about the game time he would get, but sometimes this happens. Nothing in football is guaranteed. "Now I am told they will work on a new plan for him and that is likely to mean another loan. I think we’ll probably see him move abroad in January, but this is still a player Chelsea are working closely with because they do believe he has a big future in the game if he can just level-up his experience."

Pochettino sets sights on landing Osimhen

Pochettino has put Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the top of his January shortlist, according to the Telegraph, after the Argentinian tactician has decided he is keen to add further firepower to his squad in an attempt to climb the Premier League table.

The report suggests the Blues could be forced to pay more than £100million for the Nigeria international, whose game time this season has been limited due to a hamstring injury, but he is expected to be open to sealing a move to Stamford Bridge amid growing tensions behind the scenes.

Osimhen is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract, which is worth just over £90,000-per-week, and that has led to Chelsea identifying a potential opportunity to test Napoli's resolve when the transfer window reopens for business.

It is understood that issues have arisen in the reigning Serie A champions' efforts to tie the 24-year-old down to fresh terms, resulting in it becoming increasingly likely that he will refuse to sign on the dotted line, and that has given Pochettino hope of being able to pounce.

Reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could succeed in landing Osimhen for less than his current valuation if they are willing to hold off making a move until the end of the season as his value will have decreased due to nearing the expiry of his contract.