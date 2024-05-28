Highlights Chelsea are confident they can sign Olise this summer, who has become one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League.

Chelsea came close to signing Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise last summer, and journalist Simon Phillips has now claimed that the Blues are confident they will be able to land him when the market opens.

Olise has enjoyed an impressive rise since arriving in the Premier League from Championship side Queens Park Rangers, becoming one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League. The French forward is already making a significant impact in England's top flight, with some of the biggest clubs now sniffing around.

Chelsea are one of the teams who are considering a move for Olise, who has been described as a 'superstar', but they are likely to face competition from a host of clubs.

Chelsea Confident They Will Sign Michael Olise

Other Premier League clubs are keen

Last August, Olise signed a new four-year deal at Selhurst Park after Chelsea had activated his £35m release clause. A move to Stamford Bridge fell through with the 22-year-old sticking with the Eagles, but the Blues remain interested in securing his signature as we head to the latest summer transfer window.

According to journalist Phillips, Chelsea are now confident of signing Olise when the market opens, with the west London outfit speaking to him for around a year now. His new release clause is believed to be in the region of £60m, while Manchester United are also interested...

"My top source seems pretty confident that we can and will land Olise this summer. We have been speaking to him for a year now and he was just a signature away from joining Chelsea last summer. His brother is already at the club and just signed a new contract, and Joe Shields really wants Chelsea to sign Olise. Sources would be surprised if he doesn’t arrive at Chelsea this summer, but maintain there is still an interest from Manchester United as well. Release clause around £60m this summer."

Olise's age and potential for further development make him an attractive prospect for Chelsea. Since Todd Boehly arrived at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have heavily focused on signing young talent from around the world, and they appear to be sticking to their transfer philosophy despite limited success on the pitch so far.

According to a report from The Mirror, Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Arsenal are also keen on securing the signature of Olise. The Palace forward is hoping to play Champions League football next season if he does move, meaning Chelsea will need to work hard to convince him to sign on the dotted line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Olise provided 16 goals and assists combined from just 14 Premier League starts during the 2023/2024 season.

Chelsea Close to Sign Young Talent Estevao

They will pay an initial fee of £29m

According to a report from BBC, Chelsea are set to sign Palmeiras youngster Esteavo Willian for an initial fee of around £29m. The deal includes performance-related add-ons, and it's yet another addition from the Blues from South America after previously signing Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington, Angelo and 17-year-old Ecuadorian forward Kendry Paez.

It will be interesting to see how Chelsea deal with having so many young stars in their squad next season. A large portion will likely to go out on loan, but Mauricio Pochettino's replacement might be hoping to include some of them in the squad.

