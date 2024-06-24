Highlights Chelsea withdrew from the chase for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise's signature after growing concerned about how much it would cost to get the deal over the line.

The winger has also been determined to compete in the Champions League and the Blues sensed that they were facing stiff competition for his services.

Olise is on course to join Bayern Munich in the wake of Chelsea turning their attentions elsewhere during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea were forced to accept defeat in their attempts to lure Crystal Palace star Michael Olise to Stamford Bridge due to his wage demands, sensing that another club was edging towards reaching an agreement and being unable to offer Champions League action, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite being firmly on new Blues head coach Enzo Maresca's radar, the France under-21 international is set to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after deciding to head to Germany despite additional Premier League interest from Newcastle United, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Olise's snub has resulted in Chelsea being forced to head back to the drawing board as co-owner Todd Boehly, who led a £4.25billion takeover of the west Londoners in May 2022, prepares to splash the cash on reinforcements during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Blues Felt Overall Package for Olise Was Too Costly

Capital club chose to pull out of race to land winger

Chelsea made the decision to withdraw from the race for Olise's signature after growing concerned by the overall cost of the deal, according to GMS sources, while key personnel behind the scenes also sensed that another admirer was in line to pounce when they upped the ante in their pursuit.

Although the winger excelled during the 2023/24 campaign despite being forced to contend with injuries - racking up 16 goal contributions over the course of 19 appearances - the west Londoners felt that Crystal Palace's demands, his wage expectations and agent fees were too high to proceed with rubber-stamping a deal.

Olise would have provided Cole Palmer with fresh competition if he headed to Chelsea, but GMS sources have been informed that the Blues also chose to turn their attentions elsewhere as it became clear that their target was desperate to compete in the Champions League during the upcoming season.

Michael Olise's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Cole Palmer Michael Olise Cole Palmer Shots 3.94 3.44 Key passes 2.54 2.47 Shots on target 1.41 1.27 Goals 0.70 0.76 Assists 0.42 0.38 Statistics correct as of 24/06/2024

It has emerged that Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to pay in the region of £51million for the 22-year-old, and he is eager to join Harry Kane and Eric Dier in making a move to the Allianz Arena from the Premier League over the last 12 months.

Olise was keen to make a quick decision over his future after a number of offers were put on the table following a string of impressive performances in a Crystal Palace shirt, GMS sources have learned, and Newcastle were another of his current employers' domestic rivals to hold discussions over a summer switch in the last seven days.

Although there is an expectation for Bayern Munich to finalise a deal after it has become clear that the former Reading man's preference is to embark on a fresh challenge in Bavaria, there is ongoing uncertainty over whether he will be given permission to compete in the upcoming Olympic Games for France.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Olise has suffered defeat in each of his five appearances against Chelsea over the course of his career, although he has found the back of the net once during those meetings

West Londoners Set Deadline to Acquire Olise

Maresca was unwilling to play waiting game for agreement

GMS sources understand that Chelsea are refusing to rest on their laurels as they had already made the decision to put a deadline on landing Olise, with contingency plans put in place to move onto alternative targets if they were unsuccessful in luring him to Stamford Bridge before a specific date.

Although the Blues were eager to come out on top in the race for the wide-man's services, as preparations are made for Italian tactician Maresca's first campaign at the helm, they were desperate to ensure that negotiations with Crystal Palace and his representatives would not drag on.

Related Chelsea Have 'Deal in Place' With Aston Villa for Kellyman Chelsea's spending has already begun in the transfer window and Todd Boehly is showing no sign of slowing down

GMS sources recently revealed that Olise had been pinpointed as Chelsea's top target for the summer, meaning that his decision to move onto pastures new with Bayern Munich will come as a significant setback as Boehly and other key personnel behind the scenes continue following their recruitment strategy.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt