Chelsea could sign both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia during the summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young duo have enjoyed impressive seasons with the Blues and it's no surprise to see the big clubs circling.

Chelsea transfer news - Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo

Lavia and Caicedo have both been linked with moves away from their respective clubs.

Caicedo could reportedly leave Brighton & Hove Albion for up to £80m, with Lavia having a £40m buyback clause in his contract, which Manchester City are able to activate next summer.

Football London have recently reported that Chelsea have opened talks to sign Lavia from Southampton, whilst Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that Caicedo is a top target for the west London club.

After Chelsea spent £600m over the last couple of transfer windows, it might be a bit of a surprise to see the club still looking to splash the cash.

However, Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League and failed to qualify for European competitions, so further reinforcements could be necessary.

Mauricio Pochettino was recently appointed as manager at Stamford Bridge, and the Argentine will undoubtedly want to bring in some of his own targets.

What has Jones said about Lavia and Caicedo?

Jones has suggested that Lavia and Caicedo could be two players to make the move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The club are looking at both players and it's currently considered a work in progress.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, they're both being looked at. I'd probably put up a work in progress sign next to both players right now as they look at potential moves. I think it's plausible that both could be done."

Would Lavia and Caicedo be good signings for Chelsea?

Lavia and Caicedo are 19 and 21 years old respectively, so even if they aren't world-class talents right now, they certainly have plenty of time to develop.

The two midfielders have been regulars for Brighton and Southampton, so the step up to a massive club in Chelsea won't be easy.

However, with N'Golo Kante out of contract and Chelsea struggling immensely, it's no surprise to see the likes of Lavia and Caicedo being targeted.

You'd imagine, with Southampton relegated from the Premier League, Lavia will be the easier of the two to secure, but joining Chelsea could be of interest to Caicedo too.