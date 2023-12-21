Highlights Chelsea have identified Aaron Ramsdale as a winter target after he has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal.

The Blues could make a move for a new option between the sticks as first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been forced onto the treatment table.

Respected journalist Paul Brown is confident that Ramsdale would be open to joining Chelsea next month.

Chelsea have been boosted in their pursuit of Aaron Ramsdale as the Arsenal star would see a move to Stamford Bridge as being 'pretty tempting', but journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why a January switch could fail to come to fruition.

Although Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino drafted in a new goalkeeper by spending £25million to lure Robert Sanchez away from Brighton & Hove Albion in August, he will be presented with another opportunity to splash the cash at the turn of the year.

Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, with David Raya's arrival limiting him to just 450 minutes of Premier League action this season, and the winter transfer window could be an ideal opportunity for Chelsea to pounce.

Blues considering mid-season move for Ramsdale

Chelsea are mulling over whether to step up their interest in Ramsdale after Sanchez has been forced onto the sidelines with a knee injury, according to talkSPORT, but a mid-season move is not guaranteed as Arsenal look to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League.

The report suggests the shot-stopper - who has been on the Gunners' books since sealing a £30million switch from Sheffield United two years ago - fits the bill as Pochettino is tasking the board to sign players with top flight experience, while the west Londoners have been boosted by fellow suitors Newcastle United not having the funds to complete a permanent transfer.

But it is understood that Chelsea are also deliberating over whether to resist the temptation to head to the negotiating table for Ramsdale as they have faith that second-choice goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is capable of rising to the challenge in Sanchez's absence.

Aaron Ramsdale's season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 37 5 62 0 0 2020/21 38 5 63 1 0 2021/22 34 12 39 1 0 2022/23 38 14 43 1 0 2023/24 5 2 4 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Chelsea are not the only side plotting a potential move for the England international as Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen to acquire him on loan for the remainder of the campaign as they prepare to sanction Jose Sa's departure.

But Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position, potentially complicating matters for his admirers ahead of the January transfer window opening for business in the coming weeks, as Ramsdale's £120,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners are keen to hold onto the 25-year-old as they feel he is a leading member of the changing room despite being starved of regular game time.

Although Brown believes Ramsdale would seriously consider joining Chelsea if they open negotiations with Arsenal next month, there are serious doubts that he will be allowed to head through the Emirates Stadium exit door midway through the season.

The reputable reporter is refusing to rule out the possibility of the former Bournemouth custodian returning to the forefront of Gunners chief Mikel Arteta's plans, while Champions League action being on offer could also make it difficult if his suitors attempt to tie up a deal.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I would think from Ramsdale's point of view, a move to Chelsea would be pretty tempting. But I doubt it's very tempting from Arsenal's point of view because they wouldn't want to be strengthening a London rival. "You also have to factor in that Arsenal are playing in the Champions League, while Chelsea are not. There's no reason to think that Ramsdale can't, at some point, force his way back into that team. He has been back in the team since David Raya replaced him. He is going to get games, and probably high-profile games, for Arsenal this season."

Chelsea open to sanctioning Madueke exit

Chelsea are willing to send Noni Madueke out on loan for the remainder of the season when the transfer window reopens, according to ESPN, after falling down the pecking order since Pochettino headed into the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

The report suggests the west Londoners are open to sanctioning a temporary switch despite the Argentinian tactician's predecessor Graham Potter, who was sacked in April, pushing hard to land the England under-21 international less than a year ago.

It is understood that Madueke is prepared to explore a move away from his current surroundings after growing frustrated at his lack of game time as he looks to work his way into England chief Gareth Southgate's plans a matter of months ahead of Euro 2024.

Although a loan move is currently being viewed as the most likely option for the winger ahead of the fast-approaching winter window, Spanish sources claim that a permanent exit will be entertained if an offer worth £35million is tabled.

Having been restricted to just 203 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, highlighting that he is not in the forefront of Pochettino's plans at this stage, Chelsea are set to hold internal discussions over Madueke's future in the coming weeks.