Highlights Chelsea-linked Karim Benzema's current wages at Al-Ittihad are "absolutely incredible" and he would have to take a massive pay cut to join the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The 36-year-old's future in Saudi Arabia is uncertain after a disappointing spell, and the Blues are one of the clubs he has reportedly been offered to.

Any potential transfer to Mauricio Pochettino's side would depend on Benzema's willingness to take a pay cut and return to European football.

Chelsea-linked Karim Benzema would have to take “the mother of all pay cuts” to join the Stamford Bridge outfit during the 2024 winter transfer window, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth describes the striker’s current wages as “absolutely incredible.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues side have endured a turgid 2023/24 Premier League season and are in a battle to secure any type of European football in west London next term.

Chelsea co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly has been fearless in splashing the cash over his first three transfer windows at the club but could be restricted in the final days of the market. Benzema’s future in Saudi Arabia is uncertain, having only signed for Al-Ittihad during the summer of 2023, after the expiry of his contract at Real Madrid.

Benzema linked with Chelsea move amid unhappiness in Saudi Arabia

According to Marca, Benzema’s time in Saudi Arabia has not gone to plan for all parties. The report claims that the Frenchman’s spell in the Middle East started to unwrap when Al-Ittihad, reigning Pro League champions, were defeated 5-2 by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in December 2023.

Benzema was the subject of criticism on social media, who would close his accounts. At the end of 2023, the 36-year-old reportedly left Jeddah without indicating whether he would return to training with Al-Ittihad.

On 23rd January, HITC Football reported that Benzema’s future in Saudi Arabia hasn’t been cleared up following talks with his current employers. The former Ballon d’Or winner has returned to training, but Al-Ittihad head coach Marcel Gallardo has told him to train away from the group.

The same report claims that one club Benzema, dubbed a “complete forward” by Jacek Kulig, has been offered to is Chelsea, who could be encouraged by his current training situation in Saudi Arabia. Pochettino’s side would look to secure the former France international on a short-term contract until the end of the 2023/24 season. However, Ligue 1 giants Lyon have emerged as an option for Benzema, who is keen to return to his former club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (15th January) that Benzema’s situation is ‘fluid’ amid links of a move to Manchester United or the experienced centre-forward. Chelsea’s first-choice No. 9 is Nicolas Jackson, though Christopher Nkunku could take up that role upon returning from injury at Stamford Bridge.

Karim Benzema vs Nicolas Jackson - 2023/24 stats Karim Benzema Nicolas Jackson Appearances 20 19 Minutes 1685 1729 Goals 12 7 Assists 5 2 Yellow cards 0 8 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 23-01-24

Dharmesh Sheth - Benzema’s wages are reportedly ‘absolutely incredible’

Sheth has suggested that Benzema could earn at least £1m per week at Al-Ittihad and suggests that any move to Chelsea could require a termination of the contract. The Sky Sports reporter believes any transfer depends on whether the striker is willing to take a pay cut. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“Benzema’s wages, by all accounts, are absolutely incredible. We’re talking, maybe even £1m per week at least. So, looking at him from that situation, for any deal you would think to happen, it would require a termination of a contract or maybe a permanent deal where a club goes in and buys one of these players. Still, it would also rely on that player to take a massive cut in their wages. It depends on how desperate they are to leave Saudi Arabia and if that desperation is such that they're willing to take the mother of all pay cuts that basically no one has seen before.”

Having spent over £400m on signings during the 2023 transfer window, it’s unsurprising that Chelsea are reluctant to splash the cash this winter to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The Blues haven’t made any first-team signings, with just over a week of the market left to run.

One player Chelsea could be willing to offload this month is striker Armando Broja. According to The Athletic, the Blues will listen to permanent offers for the 22-year-old, independent of Nkunku’s recovery from his latest injury. Fulham, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all been credited with an interest in Broja, who made his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September 2023.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law reports that Chelsea value the Albania international at £50m. Broja could encourage a departure from Stamford Bridge, having seen Pochettino select Jackson ahead of him this term.

Chelsea switch their attention to the FA Cup, when they host Aston Villa on 26th January. The Blues will be looking to secure their first title in the competition since 2018 when they triumphed over Manchester United in the Wembley showpiece event. Pochettino then leads his side to Liverpool as they alter their focus to the Premier League on 31st January, tasked with toppling the current league leaders at Anfield.