The Blues have endured a disappointing first half of the 2023/24 season under Mauricio Pochettino and hope to turn their fortunes around before the campaign concludes in May.

The west London outfit’s co-owner and chairman, Todd Boehly, hasn’t been hesitant to splash the cash in his first three transfer windows at the club but has been reluctant to open his wallet during the 2024 winter window. Chelsea have suffered following a spate of injuries in their squad, especially across their backline, as the Blues continue to leak goals in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s unsuccessful 2023 summer window

Having finished 12th in the Premier League during the 2022/23 season, chairman Boehly would have hoped to see Chelsea’s fortunes turn around in the new season. After the sackings of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, followed by the departure of interim head coach Frank Lampard, the American businessman settled on the appointment of Pochettino in June 2023.

Boehly was prepared to back his new manager in the summer window and spent big on multiple deals, hoping to push Chelsea back into European contention this term. However, despite making 12 signings across the transfer window, the Blues sit in mid-table, having spent around £400m on additions this term.

Chelsea’s most noteworthy deal was to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo for a fee that could eventually reach a British record £115m. The 22-year-old signed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea holding the option of extending the terms by an extra 12 months.

Shortly after acquiring the Ecuador international’s services, the two-time Champions League winners would splash more cash on another midfielder. On 18th August, Chelsea confirmed the arrival of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in a £58m deal after the 20-year-old turned down a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. Boehly was also intent on strengthening Pochettino’s attacking options, welcoming RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku and Manchester City wide man Cole Palmer, having already confirmed the arrival of Villarreal and Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (16th January) that Chelsea haven’t made a decision on signing a new striker during the 2024 winter transfer window yet. However, the club could be in the market to strengthen elsewhere in their squad despite Boehly’s reluctance to spend this month.

Moises Caicedo - 365 day stats compared to midfielders in Europe's big five leagues Statistic Per 90 Percentile Passes attempted 66.02 87 Pass completion 90.2% 95 Tackles 2.63 83 Interceptions 1.35 78 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 19-01-24

Romano - Chelsea considering centre-back move in 2024

Romano claims that Chelsea are looking to sign a centre-back at some point in 2024, though admitted this might not take place during the winter window. The Blues must consider the potential departure of Trevoh Chalobah, linked with a move to Fulham. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Chelsea are looking for a new defender in general. It could be this window or in the summer. But Chelsea are looking into the centre-back market because they want to sign a player in that position, especially if Chalobah leaves. So, the idea is to go for that kind of player, a centre-back with a good personality. So, they already know what they want in that position, and they're looking at the centre-back market. But it's not guaranteed to be the winter window because many players are unavailable.”

Given the Premier League’s strict rules on profit and sustainability, Chelsea must spend their money wisely this month and could look to sanction outgoings. Pochettino hopes to be backed in the market but will be realistic about the club’s chances of welcoming top talent to Stamford Bridge midway through the season.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT (15th January) that he was refusing to rule out the possibility of Chelsea signing Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters this month. Saints slapped a £20m price tag on the 26-year-old when he was attracting interest from Fulham during the 2023 summer transfer window.

However, that figure could now be raised given Southampton’s promotion push in the Championship as they look to return to the Premier League immediately. Walker-Peters, considered a right-back, can also play on the left side of defence, which could be helpful for Pochettino, given the current injury absences of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea return to action when they host Aston Villa in an FA Cup Fourth Round tie at Stamford Bridge on 26th January. The Blues then switch their focus to Premier League matters, travelling to league leaders Liverpool on 31st January.