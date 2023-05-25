Chelsea are set to hold 'new meetings' with AC Milan as Ruben Loftus-Cheek edges towards a Stamford Bridge exit, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues, who are expected to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach in the coming days, are looking to offload a number of players during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

According to The Guardian, AC Milan are in talks to sign Loftus-Cheek after identifying the Chelsea academy product as a priority target.

The report suggests the Serie A giants have been boosted in their pursuit as the England international is keen to complete a switch to the San Siro, while negotiations are progressing well.

Loftus-Cheek has also attracted interest from AC Milan's domestic rivals Lazio, along with Premier League sides, ahead of the transfer window opening for business.

AC Milan are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old, having enquired about his availability last summer before deciding against heading to the negotiating table.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are positive after finding a prospective buyer for Loftus-Cheek, but that does not mean a move to Italy is a foregone conclusion.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Loftus-Cheek?

Galetti understands that AC Milan are seeking further talks with Chelsea ahead of potentially winning the race for Loftus-Cheek's services.

But the respected journalist has warned that the midfielder will have to take a pay cut in order to complete the switch.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "There will be new meetings soon, but the transfer fee shouldn't be an issue.

"The situation is a little more complicated regarding the personal terms and the salary, instead, could represent an obstacle for the move.

"His salary is currently around €9million - a figure that AC Milan will absolutely not reach in any way. Loftus-Cheek's contract will expire in 2024 and the midfielder could use the next year to maximise his income.

"From my perspective, convincing him to embrace the Rossoneri project with a downward adjustment in his salary won't be so easy, but let's wait and see for the developments."

Is Loftus-Cheek willing to lower his salary demands?

According to talkSPORT, Loftus-Cheek is open to taking a pay cut in order to push through a move to AC Milan this summer.

The report suggests he is desperate for more regular game-time and has been encouraged to head to the San Siro by former Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori, who is now on AC Milan's books.

Loftus-Cheek's Blues contract, which is due to expire in just over 12 months, is worth £150,000-per-week.

That figure is considerably higher than AC Milan's current top earner, Brahim Diaz, who rakes in £107,000 every seven days.

With that being the case, it is clear that Loftus-Cheek - who has made more than 150 appearances for Chelsea - will have to lower his salary expectations if he wants to seal the deal.