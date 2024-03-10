Highlights Chelsea are battling it out with up to four Premier League clubs to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams ahead of the summer window.

The Spain international has been targeted amid uncertainty over whether Raheem Sterling has a long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Williams has a strong bond with his current employers after coming through his boyhood club's youth system.

Chelsea could bag a 'brilliant' Raheem Sterling replacement by luring Nico Williams away from Athletic Bilbao, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is battling with up to four Premier League rivals as he bids to tempt the Spain international to Stamford Bridge.

The west Londoners have not been afraid to splash the cash since the Todd Boehly regime got underway, with the American billionaire dipping into his pockets to sanction deals worth more than a combined £1billion since his takeover brought the Roman Abramovich-led era to an end.

Although Pochettino's position in the dugout is under threat, with Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim and Brighton & Hove Albion chief Roberto De Zerbi identified as potential successors after an underwhelming season so far, plans are already being put in place ahead of the summer window opening for business.

Williams Impressing Blues as he Emerges as Summer Target

Williams has worked his way onto Chelsea's radar after the key decision-makers behind the scenes have been impressed with his progress in Athletic Bilbao's colours, according to the Telegraph, but outgoings could determine whether a move would be possible as he is on a contract worth significantly more than £100,000-per-week after tax.

The report suggests that the winger also has a release clause worth £43million, which is seen as a relatively affordable price after he has racked up close to 20 goal contributions this season, but his arrival at Stamford Bridge would lead to question marks over Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk's respective futures as he predominantly features on the left-hand side of the attack.

Although Boehly has spent big on the duo, having completed a £4.25billion takeover of the club in May 2022, statistics highlight that Williams has been offering more creativity since the campaign got underway and would make Chelsea even more of a threat in the final third of the pitch.

Nico Williams' statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk this season Nico Williams Raheem Sterling Mykhailo Mudryk Percentage of successful take-ons 46.0 33.3 40.0 Crosses 6.45 2.78 4.75 Shots 2.21 2.06 1.62 Key passes 2.09 1.24 1.52 Assists 0.35 0.15 0.20 Penalties won 0.17 0.15 0.10 Statistics correct as of 07/03/2024

Chelsea are set to face stiff competition for Williams' signature as respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to monitor his progress ahead of potentially attempting to wrap up a deal as they put plans in place ahead of Ange Postecoglou's second season at the helm.

It is understood that Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal have also been sending scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action after boss Mikel Arteta has been scouring the market for possible attacking additions through the middle and out wide despite the Gunners being in free-scoring form as they aim to keep their title bid on track.

Athletic Bilbao have already started preparing for Williams' exit by completing the signing of Alvaro Djalo, who is due to join the La Liga outfit from Portuguese side Braga in the summer, giving Chelsea and further suitors renewed hope of being able to get a deal over the line in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams played a pivotal role in Athletic Bilbao bagging a place in this season's Copa del Rey final, as he was handed a 8.2 match rating by Sofascore for putting in a goalscoring performance in the 3-0 semi-final second leg win over Atletico Madrid last month

Dean Jones - Sterling Could Seal Stamford Bridge Exit to Make Way for Williams

Although Jones understands that Williams will find it difficult to leave Athletic Bilbao after progressing through his boyhood club's youth ranks, he believes it could be the perfect time for him to embark on a fresh challenge after showing that he has come on leaps and bounds in the final third of the pitch.

The reputable journalist feels the Spaniard would be an ideal replacement for Sterling, who could be offloaded by Chelsea, but Aston Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have joined the west Londoners in being in the running for his signature ahead of the transfer window reopening.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I do wonder if people are underestimating the bond Nico Williams has at Athletic Bilbao. He is playing in the same team as his brother in a region that means so much to them, and they’re having a great season. "I think Nico Williams is more likely to test himself outside of Bilbao than Inaki ever seemed though, and at this stage of his career I do think he would be a good signing in the Premier League. "Last year, I would have had reservations about his decisions in the final third, but he has put those fears to bed this season and been brilliant. "Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs have all had eyes on him too, and we should remember that amid the Chelsea hype. But if Raheem Sterling is leaving in the summer - which there is a chance of - this is a great player to be looking at to replace him.”

Chelsea Open to Offers for Cucurella Ahead of Squad Makeover

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Marc Cucurella in the summer, according to Football Insider, and they are bracing themselves for a significant loss on their investment as they are not expecting any suitors to match the fee they paid when they lured him away from Brighton.

The report suggests that a bid worth as little as £30million could be accepted, despite agreeing a £63million deal as they won the race for the left-back's signature, as Boehly is preparing to oversee a mass overhaul of the squad after failing to challenge for Champions League qualification.

It is understood that Cucurella's situation will be assessed at the end of the season, amid interest from La Liga clubs, but they rejected a loan offer from Manchester United during the closing stages of the summer window last year as the Red Devils wanted to insert a break clause.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a possibility that the 25-year-old will be sold at the right price, with Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja also among those who could be shipped out by Chelsea on a permanent basis.

