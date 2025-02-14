Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is on course to hand Christopher Nkunku an opportunity to salvage his Stamford Bridge career and it could result in him deciding to remain in his current surroundings despite ongoing interest from Bayern Munich, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have suffered a significant blow ahead of facing Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday as first-choice striker Nicolas Jackson has been ruled out of action for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury, while Marc Guiu will also miss the Premier League encounter at the Amex Stadium.

It proved to be a quiet winter transfer window when it came to incomings for Chelsea, as Mathis Amougou was the solitary fresh face to arrive in west London when he completed a £12million switch from Saint-Etienne, and the decision not to recruit a frontman could play into Nkunku's hands over the course of the coming months.

Nkunku Poised for Chance to Prove His Worth

Frenchman in line for more game time due to Jackson injury

Nkunku could make a shock U-turn and carve out a future for himself at Chelsea, according to GMS sources, despite it initially being expected that he would seek an exit route when the transfer window reopens in the summer after struggling to work his way into the forefront of Maresca's plans.

The forward showed a willingness to embark on a fresh challenge last month, when he agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich before a move to the Bundesliga table-toppers failed to come to fruition, and there have been doubts over whether he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the remainder of the season.

But GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea would be open to keeping Nkunku on board if he takes advantage of Jackson's absence by fulfilling his potential, having already seen him enjoy a prolific spell when he has been given opportunities in the UEFA Conference League.

Although Maresca confirmed in his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Brighton that the 27-year-old will be handed game time and remains an important member of the squad despite being starved of Premier League starts, he has also highlighted that he sees him more as a No.10 than an out-and-out striker.

The Italian tactician has been working on a plan to get Nkunku into the starting line-up as Jackson begins his recovery process, GMS sources have learned, and it may result in Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer having a spell as the false nine with the France international playing off him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christopher Nkunku has been limited to just 472 minutes of Premier League action this season

Blues' Summer Demands for Nkunku May Rise

West Londoners desperate for forward to rediscover best form

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea are desperate to aid Nkunku in his bid to rediscover his best form as there is an awareness that a free-scoring end to the season would result in them being able to seek a higher fee if he is still eager to head through the exit door in the summer.

The Blues are in a strong negotiating position ahead of suitors potentially testing their resolve, thanks to the former Paris Saint-Germain man still having more than three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £300,000-per-week, and they are not determined to offload him even though Jackson has been ahead of him in the pecking order.

Maresca wants to give Nkunku the opportunity to salvage his Chelsea career after being left with limited attacking options, GMS sources understand, but it has also been acknowledged that extended periods on the pitch will give him the chance to put himself in the shop window if he does not want to remain at Stamford Bridge for the long-term.

GMS sources recently revealed that Bayern Munich are intending to enter fresh discussions over a move for the three-time Ligue 1 title-winner in the summer, having been unable to strike a deal when his current employers were seeking in the region of £59million ahead of the winter deadline.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/02/2025