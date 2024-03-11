Highlights Chelsea may struggle to get 'top dollar' for midfielder Conor Gallagher, whose future at Stamford Bridge has been questioned ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old's contract situation remains unresolved, with the Blues potentially being forced into a sale to prevent him leaving west London for free in 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur retain an interest in Gallagher, but Mauricio Pochettino's side are unlikely to receive offers over £30m.

Chelsea are unlikely to receive 'top dollar' for Conor Gallagher's services at Stamford Bridge during the 2024 summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Blues are enduring a difficult 2023/24 season under Mauricio Pochettino and are set to miss out on Champions League qualification for the second consecutive campaign.

Chelsea are stranded in mid-table in the Premier League and must turn their focus to improving their squad ahead of next term during the summer market. Gallagher has been the subject of interest over the past two windows and could be set for a departure from west London over the next few months.

Gallagher unlikely to generate offers worth more than £30m

The midfielder has been a target for Tottenham Hotspur

According to GMS sources, Chelsea's main problem in selling Conor Gallagher is finding someone who is able to pay 'top dollar' to sign him. The 24-year-old has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract at Stamford Bridge, hinting that the Blues may be forced into a sale if neither party can reach an agreement on an extension to his deal.

Gallagher, dubbed a "game-changer" by pundit Jermaine Jenas, is unlikely to generate the £50m that Chelsea reportedly valued him at, amid Tottenham Hotspur's interest during the 2024 winter transfer window. The two-time Champions League winners are going to struggle to find someone to pay top price, should the midfielder enter the final 12 months of his contract come the start of the summer market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gallagher has scored four goals in his last six Chelsea appearances in all competitions.

In February, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs were convinced that Gallagher would be their 'dream number eight' signing. The Chelsea academy product has often taken up the role of skipper at Stamford Bridge this term in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell and has established himself as a key cog in Mauricio Pochettino's midfield three.

Conor Gallagher - FBref stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Progressive carries 1.85 73 Successful take-ons 1.11 76 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.65 92 Tackles 2.55 81 Blocks 1.94 94

GMS sources report that Tottenham are still interested in Gallagher but are unlikely to bow to Chelsea's valuation. Inside sources at Stamford Bridge have hinted that the six-time English champions might not receive more than £30m offers for the Epsom-born star's services.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (4th March) that Chelsea could sell 'two or three' players this summer to avoid a Gallagher exit, with the capital club under pressure to generate funds to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

Gallagher's contract situation at Chelsea remains unchanged

The midfielder's deal expires in the summer of 2025

According to GMS sources, there has been no change in Gallagher's contract situation, which is due to expire in the summer of 2025. This means that Chelsea could be forced into selling the 11-cap England international this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

Gallagher is refusing to give up hope that he might stay at Stamford Bridge, hinting that if an acceptable offer was placed on the table, then he could be inclined to put pen to paper on fresh terms in west London. However, until there is a breakthrough in talks over a new deal, Gallagher's future remains the subject of debate.

All statistics according to FBref and Transfermarkt , correct as of 11-03-24.