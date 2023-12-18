Highlights Chelsea are not open to selling Noni Madueke less than a year on from his £29million arrival.

But the England under-21 international could still be on the move in the coming weeks as a loan deal has not been ruled out.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs is aware that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will not entertain offloading Madueke on a permanent basis.

Chelsea are confident that Noni Madueke will remain at Stamford Bridge 'for the long-term', and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Mauricio Pochettino will not consider cashing in during the January transfer window.

Although the Blues forked out £29million in order to lure the England under-21 international away from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven close to a year ago, his time in west London has not gone to plan and he has struggled to win over a succession of managers.

Having shattered the British transfer record by completing the £115million acquisition of Moises Caicedo in August, Pochettino will be handed another opportunity to freshen up his Chelsea squad when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Madueke in line for potential loan switch

Chelsea are open to allowing Madueke to seal a loan move in the coming weeks, according to ESPN, after falling down the pecking order since Pochettino was handed the managerial reins at Stamford Bridge.

The report suggests the Blues are willing to sanction a temporary switch despite the Argentinian tactician's predecessor Graham Potter, who was sacked in April, pushing hard to capture the winger less than a year ago.

It is understood that Madueke is prepared to explore alternative options after growing frustrated at his lack of game time as he looks to work his way into England chief Gareth Southgate's plans a matter of months ahead of Euro 2024.

Noni Madueke's record at PSV Eindhoven Appearances 80 Goals 20 Assists 14 Yellow cards 3 Sent off 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Having been restricted to just 203 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, Chelsea are set to hold internal discussions over the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster's future in the coming weeks.

Although a temporary move away from the capital is currently being viewed as the most likely option ahead of the fast-approaching January transfer window, Spanish sources claim that a permanent exit will be entertained if an offer worth £35million is tabled.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Madueke could be handed an opportunity to stake a claim for a regular starting berth when the FA Cup gets up-and-running next month, which may lead to more game time and being kept on board by Chelsea.

Contrary to some reports, Jacobs understands that Chelsea will not contemplate selling Madueke for a small profit when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks as they are currently viewing him as a long-term asset.

The reputable reporter believes the Blues could also face difficulties in trying to find a buyer for the £50,000-per-week earner as he has been forced to spend prolonged periods of time on the sidelines since switching from PSV.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"We've seen some reports out there that suggest he could be sold for £35million. That's not my understanding. "First of all, getting £35million is going to be quite hard because he has not been playing, but Chelsea paid £29million on a seven-year contract. They're not just going to throw away that investment in the player. "You don't sign a player like that unless you believe that they are going to be at the club for the long-term, and you don't fork out the best part of £30million if, a year on, you're going to sell him for just £6million more. Those reports, I'm told, are not true about a permanent sale."

Chelsea in race to acquire Echeverri

Chelsea and Premier League rivals Manchester City have asked to be kept informed of River Plate midfielder Claudio Echeverri's situation, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, ahead of the January window opening for business.

The Italian journalist suggests the domestic rivals could take advantage of the £21.5million release clause written into his contract and have been boosted in their pursuit of the 17-year-old, who has made five appearances since breaking into his current employers' senior side, as Barcelona will find it difficult to structure a deal due to financial problems.

But the La Liga giants are refusing to give up in their hopes of landing Echeverri and have set their sights on convincing him to snub a move to Chelsea or Manchester City despite seeing his value skyrocket thanks to impressing at the Under-17 World Cup.

The attacking midfielder has previously confirmed that he is keen to feature for Barcelona during his career, which is likely to complicate matters as Pochettino looks to lure his fellow countryman to Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid and reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest in Echeverri after his release clause, along with his promise at club and international level, has alerted admirers.