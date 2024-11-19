Chelsea will not attempt to lure Premier League rivals Liverpool into selling Caoimhin Kelleher in the coming months as head coach Enzo Maresca is content with his current goalkeeping options and has earmarked Mike Penders as a potential future No.1 at Stamford Bridge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a move to the Blues in a £35million deal in the aftermath of being in serious danger of becoming his current employers' third-choice shot-stopper following Giorgi Mamardashvili's arrival from La Liga outfit Valencia at the end of the campaign.

But Maresca, who already bolstered his options between the sticks by completing the £20.7million acquisition of Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal during the summer transfer window, is not on course to test Liverpool's resolve by offering Kelleher an opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge in west London.

Blues Not Involved in Talks Over Kelleher Deal

Republic of Ireland international will not head to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have no interest in landing Kelleher and have opted against engaging in discussions over a potential move to Stamford Bridge despite reports, according to GMS sources, meaning the custodian will have to seek an alternative route out of Liverpool if he remains eager to move onto pastures new.

The 25-year-old has not been afraid to publicly declare that he has been wanting to leave the Premier League title-chasers for a number of years due to finding himself behind Alisson Becker in the pecking order, while Mamardashvili's eventual arrival will result in him having a greater challenge for game time.

But GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea will not enter the market for Kelleher in the coming months, despite being in promising form during the early stages of the season, and Penders is a key reason for the west Londoners taking that stance due to him being viewed as a huge talent for the future.

Maresca signed the 19-year-old for a fee in the region of £17million during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, but he has remained on loan with Belgian side Genk for the remainder of the campaign and shown plenty of promise before having the chance to put the likes of Robert Sanchez and Jorgensen under pressure for a starting berth.

Kelleher was the subject of an offer from Nottingham Forest in August, but Liverpool rejected the proposal due to being determined to hold out for £30million, and he has been seeking potential destinations ahead of potentially having the chance to seal his Anfield departure at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Caoimhin Kelleher has prevented 1.24 expected goals in the Premier League this season

Sanchez Retains Support at Stamford Bridge

Shot-stopper been backed by Maresca to remain first-choice option

GMS sources have been told that Sanchez still has Maresca's full support as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of their trip to Leicester City on Saturday, and there are no plans to replace him in the starting line-up or attempt to bring in a fresh face to usurp him at the top of the pecking order when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The Blues forked out £25million in order to acquire the Spain international from domestic rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2023 and has profited from the alteration in the dugout by making himself one of the first names on the team sheet since Mauricio Pochettino was replaced during the summer.

Maresca still has belief that Sanchez is capable of holding onto the No.1 jersey at Stamford Bridge, GMS sources understand, and he is happy with the shot-stoppers currently at his disposal as Jorgensen is also battling for game time while Penders is waiting in the wings to provide further competition.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 19/11/2024