Highlights Chelsea are contemplating whether to offer Trevoh Chalobah and cash to Crystal Palace in exchange for talismanic winger Michael Olise.

The Blues have refused to rule out the possibility of handing their London neighbours the chance to bolster their squad instead of solely securing a lucrative fee.

Chalobah would prefer to remain in the capital if he embarks on a fresh challenge during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah may have already made his final appearance for the Blues as his boyhood club are seriously considering including him in a swap deal which would involve Crystal Palace talisman Michael Olise heading in the opposite direction to Stamford Bridge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Enzo Maresca is looking to make his mark in the dugout after penning an initial five-year contract to become the west Londoners' new head coach earlier this month, and he has been handed the opportunity to freshen up the squad he has inherited from predecessor Mauricio Pochettino during the summer transfer window.

American businessman Todd Boehly has not been afraid to splash the cash since leading a £4.25billion takeover of Chelsea in May 2022, which ended Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden reign, and internal discussions are being held over the recruitment drive after entering a new era.

Blues Mulling Over Offering Chalobah to Crystal Palace

Defender could be included in part exchange for Olise

Chalobah could be included in a high-profile swap deal which sees Chelsea win the race for Olise, according to GMS sources, and the defender's availability is on course to be discussed between the Premier League rivals as conversations ramp up over the course of the coming weeks.

It is understood that the Blues' academy graduate, who made 17 appearances under Argentine tactician Pochettino's tutelage during the 2023/24 campaign, would prefer to remain in London if he embarks on a fresh challenge before the summer transfer window slams shut on August 30.

Although Chelsea are aware that Palace are seeking a considerable sum for Olise, GMS sources have been informed that they could sweeten the deal by allowing a member of their squad to head to Selhurst Park, and Chalobah has been pinpointed as an option despite Thiago Silva's departure already leaving Maresca with a limited number of centre-backs.

How Trevoh Chalobah's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to his Chelsea teammates Output Squad rank Pass success percentage 89.6 7th Average match rating 6.74 =11th Clearances 3.80 2nd Tackles 1.20 =8th Interceptions 0.60 =7th Blocks 0.50 =7th Statistics correct as of 20/06/2024

The 24-year-old has been linked with a switch to Fulham, having had a £25million price tag slapped on him by his current employers last month, but Palace chief Oliver Glasner may be provided with the opportunity to acquire him in part exchange as the Blues' move for Olise continues to open up.

GMS sources recently revealed that Chelsea have already made progress in their attempts to sign the Eagles' playmaker as the France under-21 international has agreed personal terms ahead of potentially becoming the first arrival since Maresca was handed the managerial reins at Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trevoh Chalobah has made 80 first-team appearances for Chelsea since progressing through their youth ranks, contributing five goals and a solitary assist along the way

Madueke Still Has Future at Stamford Bridge

Maresca wants to keep winger regardless of potential arrivals

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea will not entertain allowing Noni Madueke to join Palace in a swap deal involving Olise as he still has a future at Stamford Bridge regardless of whether he is provided with further competition for a regular starting berth on the capital club's right flank.

The Eagles have previously launched an enquiry over the ex-PSV Eindhoven man's availability, and it would appear from the outset that it would be easier for them to pounce if the Blues are well-stocked in that position, but it has been made clear that he will not be leaving his current surroundings.

As a result, Chelsea are contemplating whether to work Chalobah into negotiations despite previously being described as a 'soldier' by former head coach Graham Potter, raising the possibility that his departure from Stamford Bridge could be on the cards ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt