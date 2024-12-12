Chelsea talent Omari Kellyman is set for a January loan. The 19-year-old is yet to feature after arriving at Stamford Bridge with a knee injury following his £19m move from Aston Villa over the summer.

The Blues rate Kellyman extremely highly, but are also protecting him due to his age and as he builds up muscle mass.

Kellyman already recovered from his knee injury but then picked up a hamstring problem in September. He is almost 6ft 3in and still growing, which is a factor in both his recovery and workload.

The midfielder is unlikely to be ready to feature in Chelsea's under-21s fixture against Newcastle United on December 16 but is expected to be involved against Bournemouth on December 21 if all goes to plan.

Kellyman Preparing for Temporary Departure

Winter exit seen as best option for all parties

GIVEMESPORT understands that the plan for Kellyman is a mid-season loan, with Championship options currently being actively explored.

Kellyman made six senior appearances for Aston Villa before joining Chelsea, including his Premier League debut last April in Villa's 4-1 loss away at Manchester City. Unai Emery noted Kellyman was mature for his age and reads the game well.

Villa would have preferred to keep Kellyman, but Chelsea were able to take advantage of the club's need to sell shortly before the close of the financial year over the summer. Ian Maatsen went the other way in a deal worth £37.5m and has since made 19 appearances for Villa, having also played in Borussia Dortmund's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid last campaign, when on loan from Chelsea.

Kellyman is comfortable with the ball at his feet and enjoys driving forward. His height, athleticism and quick feet should make him a strong fit in head coach Enzo Maresca's system. However, with Chelsea's midfield currently highly competitive, a January loan is viewed as a move to suit all parties.

GIVEMESPORT understands that Kellyman would prefer to stay in England and thus follow a similar path to Alfie Gilchrist, who joined Sheffield United on loan over the summer and has currently made 17 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea have worked hard to provide clear pathways for many of their young prospects, and Kellyman is a player the club believe can make a real impact in the medium-to-long term.

Acheampong Close to Signing New Blues Deal

Highly-rated right-back started European clash with Astana

Josh Acheampong is another highly-rated Chelsea talent and started against Astana in the UEFA Conference League. The 18-year-old right-back is currently close to signing a contract extension following weeks of talks and even a period of isolation, imposed originally until he signed fresh terms before the Blues softened their stance somewhat.

Talks have always been positive, and are now at an advanced stage. With Reece James injured, and Malo Gusto sometimes used on the left, Acheampong could even get some Premier League game time over the December and January period.

"For Josh, it is quite clear," said Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca ahead of the Astana game. "The club love Josh, I love Josh, and we are trying to find an agreement with the player. We are close, we are almost there, but we will see."