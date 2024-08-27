Chelsea are refusing to rule out the possibility of allowing Marc Guiu to seal a loan move away from Stamford Bridge a matter of weeks after his arrival as he is in line to fall down the pecking order thanks to head coach Enzo Maresca being in the market for fresh firepower, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since the transfer window reopened, with Pedro Neto being the most expensive acquisition thanks to sealing a £54million switch, but further alterations could be made to the west Londoners' squad ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Despite finding the back of the net six times as Chelsea registered their first win of the season at Wolverhampton Wanderers, which saw Joao Felix grab his maiden goal since completing a £46.3million return from Atletico Madrid last week, Maresca is determined to bring in a new striker.

Blues Braced for Guiu Offers at Eleventh Hour

Maresca refusing to rule out offloading teenager on temporary basis

Chelsea are bracing themselves for Guiu to be the subject of loan offers in the coming days, according to GMS sources, and Maresca is open to sanctioning his departure due to there being a serious possibility of him being on course for limited game time if he remains in his current surroundings.

Although the striker only headed to Stamford Bridge in a £5million switch from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona in July, he currently finds himself behind the likes of Nicolas Jackson in the battle for a regular starting berth and is poised to face further competition before the fast-approaching deadline.

GMS sources have been informed it is plausible that Chelsea will recruit another frontman as there has been fresh optimism that a breakthrough will be made in negotiations over Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen, while they have also made a move to sign Brentford's Ivan Toney, and an arrival would have an impact on Guiu's opportunities.

Marc Guiu's statistical averages per 90 minutes throughout his domestic career compared to Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney Marc Guiu Victor Osimhen Ivan Toney Pass completion percentage 91.7 64.9 59.2 Shots 3.64 3.90 2.33 Shots on target 0.91 1.52 1.22 Key passes 0.91 1.05 1.04 Goals 0.91 0.64 0.51 Expected goals 0.73 0.61 0.51 Statistics correct as of 27/08/2024

The capital club were desperate to tie the 18-year-old down to a long-term deal when they acquired his signature, resulting in him penning a £100,000-per-week contract which is due to expire in the summer of 2029, and a quickfire exit would come as a surprise considering how highly the coaching staff and hierarchy rate him.

Maresca is facing the tough challenge of attempting to fit the likes of Felix and Neto into a frontline that was already overstocked, and GMS sources have learned that interested parties are sniffing a potential opportunity to recruit Guiu and promise more extensive chances to impress.

West Londoners Aware of Late Guiu Interest

Real Betis among suitors mulling over making move for striker

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea are aware of suitors on the continent being keen to scope out Guiu's potential availability, amid doubts over the amount of time he will spend on the pitch under Maresca, and returning to his homeland of Spain is seen as his most likely destination.

Although the teenager started the west Londoners' Europa Conference League qualifying round first leg win over Servette last week, he missed a golden opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet for the first time in a Blues shirt and has been forced to contend with just 23 minutes of Premier League action.

There have been whispers that Real Betis are interested in handing Guiu an immediate route back to La Liga, GMS sources understand, but they have stopped short of heading to the negotiating table and making a formal offer despite head coach Manuel Pellegrini being among his admirers.

The Spain under-19 international will struggle to work his way into the forefront of Maresca's plans if Osimhen or Toney are acquired, while GMS sources recently revealed that a last-gasp attempt to land Jhon Duran cannot be ruled out as there is ongoing uncertainty over his future at Aston Villa.

