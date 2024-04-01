Highlights Chelsea are eyeing up a move for Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande at Stamford Bridge, ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino hopes to still be in charge during the 2024/25 season as co-chairman Todd Boehly considers bolstering the South American's options.

Diomande is also reportedly the subject of interest from Arsenal, who have 'matched' Chelsea's bid to sign the 20-year-old, according to reports in Portugal.

Chelsea’s prospective signing of Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande is “quite high on the list of possibilities” at Stamford Bridge during the 2024 summer transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs admits negotiating a fee could prove challenging.

The Blues could be set for another busy market under Todd Boehly's co-ownership. They will look to strengthen Mauricio Pochettino’s side after another disappointing campaign.

Chelsea could miss out on qualification for European football for the second consecutive season. Diomande is enjoying a fantastic season at Sporting and is establishing himself as one of the world’s most exciting young defensive talents.

Chelsea make an offer for Diomande amid tumultuous campaign

Chelsea have endured another problematic season under Todd Boehly's co-ownership but could end the season with a trophy. The Blues are 11th in the Premier League with ten league games remaining, eight points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

However, Pochettino’s side have ensured their place in an FA Cup semi-final after suffering defeat in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley in February. This month’s cup tie with Manchester City allows Chelsea to banish the ghosts of their previous trip to the national stadium and ensure their place in another cup final against Coventry City or Manchester United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pochettino has won exaclty half (20) of his 40 gmaes in charge as Chelsea manager.

Pochettino is under pressure less than 12 months after taking over at Stamford Bridge. He has been unable to transform Chelsea into contenders for qualification for the Champions League, despite Boehly spending over £400m on strengthening the Blues squad last summer. The American businessman could once again look towards the market during the summer transfer window as the six-time league champions look to return to the upper echelons of English and European football.

According to Record (via The Sun), Arsenal have matched Chelsea’s £51m bid to sign Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande. However, the Lisbon giants value the 20-year-old at €80m (£69m) and are in no rush to sell the Ivory Coast international, whose contract with the Portuguese outfit expires in 2027.

Chelsea see Diomande as the long-term successor to Thiago Silva, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2023/24 season at the age of 39. The Blues are focused on capturing the globe’s youngest talent, with Diomande certainly fitting into that bracket.

Ousmane Diomande vs Thiago Silva - 2023/24 stats Ousmane Diomande (Liga Portugal) Thiago Silva (Premier League) Appearances 20 22(1) Minutes 1735 1983 Tackles per game 1.7 1.1 Interceptions per game 0.6 0.9 Fouls per game 1.1 0.3 Clearances per game 1.5 4.6 Overall rating 6.70 6.72

Ben Jacobs - Chelsea negation for Diomande is ‘not going to be easy’

Jacobs claims that Chelsea have always “planned to bring in a centre-back this summer” regardless of Thiago Silva’s future at Stamford Bridge. The journalist hints that talking with Sporting could be challenging, as they are renowned for being tough negotiators. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Regardless of Thiago Silva, although he does contribute, Chelsea have always planned to bring in a centre-back this summer. Ousmane Diomande is undoubtedly one name quite high on the list of possibilities. “The challenge is the fee. It's not going to be an easy negotiation. Sporting are clear with several players, including Viktor Gyokeres, that you pay the release clause or their number if there isn't one. Otherwise, you walk away. So, that will be Chelsea's only concern. “It's not that they don't rate the player. They would move if it becomes financially viable, but it's just whether they get value because it won't be an easy negotiation with Sporting.”

Chelsea scouting Estevao Willian amid Pochettino claim

With the 2024 summer transfer window nearly upon us, Chelsea will be preparing their market plans to bolster Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. Much of the Blues’ business will depend on compliance with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are one of several European outfits scouting Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian. The 16-year-old has a release clause worth €60m (just over £51m) and hopes to break into the Brazilian giants’ first team in the coming months to showcase his talents. The two-time Champions League winners have already turned to the South American market to bolster their options under Boehly’s ownership, having acquired the signatures of Deivid Washington, Angelo, and Andrey Santos.

Meanwhile, HITC’s Graeme Bailey understands that some Chelsea squad members have made it clear they would like to see Mauricio Pochettino replaced at the end of the 2023/24 season. However, decisions have yet to be made on whether to sack or stick with the former Tottenham Hotspur manager beyond the current campaign.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt, and WhoScored, correct as of 01-04-24.