Highlights Chelsea must act quickly to activate Dybala's release clause this week or risk missing out on the opportunity to sign the attacking midfielder at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that it won't be a busy winter transfer window for the Blues.

Whilst activating Dybala's £10.3m release clause may be tempting, his high wages may pose a challenge for any potential Premier League suitor.

Chelsea would have to move “this week” if they were to activate Roma attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala’s release clause, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with the lowdown on a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to bolster his Blues ranks with some experience, having endured a disappointing first half of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly hasn’t been afraid to splash the cash during his first two seasons at the helm in west London but may have to rein in spending to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Dybala could capture the attention of some of the continent’s top clubs, owing to the nature of his release clause, but a deal must be struck imminently.

Chelsea’s spending under the ownership of Boehly surpassed the £1bn mark following the acquisition of Cole Palmer in the late stages of the 2023 summer transfer window. However, the American businessman will be disappointed that his outlay has yet to bear fruit, having witnessed the Blues finish a lowly 12th place in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign, with no trophies added to the cabinet.

This term, Chelsea sit tenth, 12 points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, currently occupying the final Champions League qualification spot for the 2024/25 campaign. However, the two-time Champions League winners are reportedly considering whether to dip back into the market again this winter, with Dybala one of the names considered.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Blues are contemplating activating the South American’s release clause, which sits at a meagre €12m (£10.3m). However, Dybala’s wages could become an issue, with the Argentine already reportedly earning close to £117,000 per week at the Stadio Olimpico, having joined the Serie A giants on a free transfer following the expiry of his deal at Juventus in 2022.

When asked about Chelsea’s ambitions in the transfer market, Pochettino stopped short of giving a clear indication but admitted the squad had been assessed (via The Metro):

“We are assessing the squad like always. We had a conversation with the owners and sporting director yesterday and today. We are looking at all the team for options.”

However, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (7th January) that Dybala could also pique the interest of Manchester United but isn’t convinced he would be the right signing at Old Trafford.

Paulo Dybala - 2023/24 stats Appearances 17 Goals 6 Assists 6 Yellow cards 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 09-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Any Dybala deal has to happen this week

Romano has claimed that any deal to sign Dybala, described as "world-class" by Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva, must happen this week, with the attacker’s release clause expiring in the next few days. The Italian journalist said a Premier League club “could be tempted” to activate a potential deal. Asked if Man Utd or Chelsea could be a potential destination for Dybala, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“A Premier League club could be tempted to activate Dybala’s release clause, but at the moment, no one has approached it in terms of direct discussions with Dybala, Roma or anyone else. It has to be this week because otherwise, the clause will not be active next week. So, that's why it’s not super easy for Dybala. I know it's tempting to see a release clause for a great player like Dybala for €12m. But we have to be wary of his salary. He's on an important salary at Roma. This is why they signed him on a free from Juventus.”

Chelsea transfer news on the future of Conor Gallagher

Given the club's heavy spending over the previous three transfer windows, Pochettino will be wary that Boehly may not be prepared to provide the funds to attack the 2024 winter transfer market. However, if the Stamford Bridge outfit could sell some of their current squad, that may generate the required funds to sign fresh faces.

Recently speaking to GIVEMESPORT (8th January), talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claimed that the Chelsea dressing room would be ‘up in arms’ if Conor Gallagher were sold before the 1st February winter window deadline. According to The Daily Mirror, the midfielder is valued at £60m by the Blues, though a £50m offer would give them something to consider. Tottenham Hotspur are ‘firm admirers’ of Gallagher but are unlikely to match that price, whilst the Stamford Bridge academy product is ‘determined’ to remain at the club.

However, there has been no notable progress on extending the 23-year-old’s contract in west London, which expires in the summer of 2025, meaning Chelsea may have to weigh up the possibility of his sale. Pochettino is likely to accept that business could be slow during the winter market, but a change in tact is never too far away under Boehly’s regime at Stamford Bridge.