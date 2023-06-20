Chelsea 'would absolutely love' to lure Napoli star Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Following his appointment as the Blues' new head coach last month, Mauricio Pochettino has set his sights on welcoming reinforcements to west London.

Chelsea transfer news - Victor Osimhen

According to 90min, Chelsea remain interested in acquiring Osimhen despite edging towards completing the signing of Villarreal frontman Nicolas Jackson.

The report suggests the Blues have been exploring a high-profile deal for the Nigeria international, but Napoli's demands of more than £100million could prevent a deal being struck.

It is understood that Chelsea are considering whether to test the reigning Serie A champions' resolve by lodging a bid for Osimhen despite their reluctance to sanction his exit.

The west Londoners have potentially been boosted in their pursuit as the former Lille man is refusing to sign a new contract with his current employers, while agent Roberto Calenda recently held a meeting with club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis over his client's future.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Osimhen is keen to play in the Premier League despite also gaining interest from the likes of Bayern Munich.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Osimhen?

Jacobs understands that Pochettino is eager to sign Osimhen, but he has warned that Napoli's valuation could make it difficult to reach an agreement.

The respected journalist believes Chelsea may only succeed in signing the 24-year-old if he pushes for a move away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously, Chelsea would absolutely love a player like Victor Osimhen, but Napoli still haven't really given anybody hope that they will sell.

"That's down to the player to drive a move to the Premier League, but he might well be out of Chelsea's budget.

"Let's not forget the price that Napoli paid Lille for Osimhen. If you include the add-ons, guaranteed fee and the valuation of the player swaps, it's a total package of €80million. This is why Napoli are asking for nearly double that amount, and that's far above what Chelsea can or would want to pay."

Would Osimhen be an exciting signing for Chelsea?

Osimhen played a crucial role in Napoli being crowned last season's Serie A champions, with Sofascore data highlighting he averaged a goal every 99 minutes.

But his fine form was not limited to domestic action as he also found the back of the net five times in the Champions League, taking his tally for the campaign to 31.

Chelsea struggled to break opponents down during the 2022/23 season - relegated sides Leicester City and Leeds United were more prolific in the Premier League - but Osimhen could be the answer to those issues.

The striker has got his name on the scoresheet 97 times over the course of his senior club career, registering a further 24 assists along the way.

Speaking to DAZN, via Football Italia, former Cagliari boss Walter Mazzarri described Osimhen as 'phenomenal', further emphasising that Chelsea should do all they can to tempt Napoli into selling their prised asset.