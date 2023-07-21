Chelsea star Andrey Santos could now stay at Stamford Bridge after Mauricio Pochettino has made a U-turn, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Argentinian, who was appointed as the Blues' new head coach in May, is running the rule over his squad ahead of the new campaign getting underway.

Chelsea transfer news - Andrey Santos

According to the Evening Standard, Pochettino is increasingly considering keeping Santos at Chelsea after he has made an impressive start to pre-season.

The report suggests the 19-year-old is among the young talent auditioning for a place in the former Paris Saint-Germain chief's plans after more than £100million has already been spent on fresh faces to provide further competition.

Santos has been handed a boost in his bid to break into the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge as his work permit was approved earlier this week, allowing him to compete in the Premier League.

Due to initially failing to meet the requirements to ply his trade in England, the Brazilian has been unable to make his Chelsea debut since completing an £18million switch from Vasco da Gama in January.

Although Portuguese giants Porto have been keen to sign Santos on loan for the 2023/24 campaign, he is currently with the west Londoners on their pre-season tour in the United States.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Santos?

Jacobs has refused to rule out the possibility of Santos remaining at Stamford Bridge and fighting for Premier League minutes in the upcoming term as Pochettino may be more willing to send other up-and-coming hopefuls on loan instead.

The journalist is aware that the Chelsea boss is wanting to see more from the Brazil under-20 international before making a final decision over his immediate future.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "There's so many young players at Chelsea that they're not all going to be able to be loaned. Otherwise, the squad size almost becomes too small.

"We're actually going to have to wait and see with Santos. There was some talk that there was going to be a deal agreed for him to go and play in Portugal on loan, but there's nothing that's really developed at this point.

"I think that we're going to have to be quite patient with some of these big Chelsea prospects because Pochettino is not going to want to loan them out before he has had time to work with them, one-on-one, in pre-season."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Chelsea?

Conor Gallagher could join one of Chelsea's fiercest rivals as, according to MailOnline, he has been identified as a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

The report suggests the England international, who scored three goals last season, and Aston Villa defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz have been identified as options as Spurs look to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Although transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT it is unlikely that Gallagher will end up heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they are not his only admirers.

That is because West Ham United also hold an interest in the central midfielder, having sold captain Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Borussia Dortmund have enquired over Gallagher's availability as well, meaning he has plenty of options if he is to leave Chelsea.