Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could face 'big problems' in attempting to sell Stamford Bridge outcast Hakim Ziyech, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having been appointed as the Blues' new head coach earlier this week, Pochettino will be devising a plan at Cobham as he looks to reshape his squad during the summer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Hakim Ziyech

According to Football Insider, Paris Saint-Germain could offer Ziyech a route out of Chelsea as the French giants are set to rekindle their interest.

The report suggests the Ligue 1 champions have continued to monitor the winger's situation and are preparing another bid to sign him, but the Blues are seeking up to £30million.

PSG attempted to land Ziyech on loan during the final hours of the winter transfer window, but the move collapsed at the eleventh hour.

Failing to get the deal over the line left the Parisians 'furious', but respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT the Morocco international is guaranteed to leave Chelsea in the coming months.

The Blues are in a strong negotiating position as Ziyech still has two years remaining on his contract, which is worth £100,000-per-week.

What has Dean Jones said about Ziyech?

Jones believes Chelsea's asking price, along with Ziyech's wage demands, could make it difficult to find a buyer during the summer transfer window.

The journalist feels the west Londoners may have to lower their expectations if they want to get the former Ajax man through the exit door.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It's all going to depend on what the market is for him because he isn't a cheap player.

"That's going to be one of Chelsea's big problems in this transfer window. It's not about making the decision that they want to get rid of people, it's actually getting people to take them."

Should Chelsea sell Ziyech this summer?

Ziyech joined Chelsea in a deal worth close to £37million three years ago, according to BBC Sport, but he has struggled to recapture his best form.

He has only racked up 14 goals and 13 assists since linking up with the Blues, while starts have been hard to come by.

In fact, Ziyech was last named in the first XI in February, when Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

WhoScored handed the Moroccan an underwhelming average match rating of 6.45 for his Premier League performances during the 2022/23 campaign.

Although Ziyech is clearly a talented wide-man, having registered 130 goal contributions during his time at Ajax, it has not worked out at Chelsea and a parting of ways would suit both parties.