Chelsea star Mason Mount could remain at Stamford Bridge as incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino 'will fight' to keep him on board, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Pochettino is set to be appointed as the Blues' new head coach, with an announcement expected in the coming days.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

According to Football Insider, Pochettino is preparing to hold talks with Mount in an attempt to persuade the academy graduate to sign a new contract at Chelsea.

The report suggests the Argentinian is desperate to have the midfielder among his options when he officially heads into the dugout, but he will have no influence over the proposal put forward by co-owner Todd Boehly.

It is understood that Mount is no closer to putting pen-to-paper at this stage, despite being locked in discussions for an extensive period, and there are fears that the Blues are facing an uphill battle in negotiations.

The 24-year-old is due to enter the final 12 months of his current deal, which is worth £80,000-per-week, in the summer.

Mount is Liverpool's number one target after they opted to cool their interest in Borussia Dortmund talisman Jude Bellingham, while Arsenal are also monitoring his situation at Stamford Bridge.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mount?

Romano understands that Pochettino is eager to do all he can to convince Mount to snub a move away from Chelsea and, instead, sign a new contract.

However, the respected journalist is aware that time is running out for the west Londoners to reach an agreement over fresh terms.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure Pochettino will fight to keep Mason Mount. For sure, he appreciates Mason Mount.

"He will be the first one to fight to keep Mason Mount at the club. But the reality is that, at the moment, there is still no agreement on the contract."

Would Mount's departure come as a huge blow for Chelsea?

There is no doubt that Mount has been a tremendous servant for Chelsea, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has racked up 70 goal contributions in close to 200 appearances.

Although the England international has struggled to make a significant impact in the final third of the pitch this season, having gone without scoring since December, it would be a mistake to offload him.

Mount has been pivotal in Chelsea's recent success, getting his hands on the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup trophies along the way.

Pochettino should make discussions with the creative midfielder a priority when he replaces caretaker manager Frank Lampard in the dugout at the end of the campaign.