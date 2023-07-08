Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to keep Levi Colwill at Stamford Bridge and has issued a hands-off warning by insisting he is 'not for sale', journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having been appointed as the Blues' new head coach in May, the Argentinian is looking to reshape his squad during the remainder of the transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Levi Colwill

According to Football.London, Chelsea are determined to keep hold of Colwill after he has gained interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The report suggests the central defender is in-demand, and he wants assurances over the amount of first-team action he will be afforded in the upcoming campaign.

Brighton have already tested Chelsea's resolve by lodging a £30million bid last month, but the west Londoners were unwilling to cash in on Colwill.

The England under-21 international spent last season on loan with the Seagulls, making 22 appearances as they booked their place in the forthcoming campaign's Europa League.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Colwill could be handed a starting berth by Pochettino when the new Premier League season gets underway.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Colwill?

Jacobs understands that Brighton remain keen on landing Colwill despite failing with their initial attempt to strike a permanent deal, while Liverpool are also mulling over whether to enter negotiations.

But the journalist is aware that Chelsea are eager to fend off the extensive interest in the 20-year-old, while they will only consider sanctioning his departure if he attempts to force a move.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "There's so much interest in Levi Colwill. Brighton would love to sign Colwill and Liverpool are looking from afar as well.

"But Chelsea's position is clear - Levi Colwill is not for sale. It's going to take a massive offer to, in any way, change that.

"Even with a large offer, Chelsea are almost on auto-reject for Colwill at the moment. The only thing that can change that is if the player really tries to force the move."

What's next for Chelsea?

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have attempted to end speculation over Colwill's future by putting a new contract on the table.

The report suggests the Blues are looking to tie their academy graduate down to a long-term deal, but he is seeking discussions with Pochettino before signing on the dotted line as he is unwilling to play a bit-part role at Stamford Bridge.

Colwill still has two years remaining on his current agreement, which sees him pocket £15,000-per-week, so Chelsea are not under pressure to accept an offer from one of his admirers.

Considering the Southampton-born defender has still not made a single appearance for Chelsea's first-team, it does not come as a surprise that he is wanting assurances over his game-time from Pochettino before committing his long-term future to the capital club.

Sofascore data highlights that Colwill averaged 2.2 clearances per Premier League outing last season, so he clearly enjoyed a fruitful spell at Brighton ahead of potentially breaking into the Blues' starting line-up.