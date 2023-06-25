Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has 'looked at' making a move for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez as he wants to lure a 'traditional goalscorer' to Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are closing in on the signing of Villarreal frontman Nicolas Jackson, but the spending is unlikely to stop there.

Chelsea transfer news - Lautaro Martinez

According to Football Insider, Martinez is on a shortlist of options after Chelsea chief Pochettino has set his sights on strengthening the attacking department.

The report suggests the former Tottenham Hotspur head coach is keen to add an out-and-out striker after already completing the £53million acquisition of Christopher Nkunku and moving to within touching distance of signing Jackson.

It is understood that Martinez is attracted to a big-money switch to Stamford Bridge, while Inter are open to sanctioning his exit for £60million.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Argentina international has admirers behind the scenes at Chelsea.

But Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has insisted that negotiations have not been held over Martinez's potential departure at this stage, while he is happy at the San Siro.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Martinez?

Jacobs understands that Chelsea have considered making a move for Martinez after setting their sights on landing a proven goalscorer ahead of Pochettino's first season at the helm.

Although the respected journalist is aware that Inter are desperate to hold onto the South American, he has warned that the Serie A giants' financial situation could force them into altering their stance.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "There are a lot of moving parts at Chelsea that Pochettino is going to have to establish, but it is true that Chelsea want a traditional goalscorer.

"They've looked at Lautaro Martinez as well. The Inter perspective is that the player is not for sale, it's as simple as that.

"But the industry perspective is that Inter are going to have to sell, and significantly, because of their financial situation. It's all very well Inter saying nobody, where there's serious interest, is for sale."

Would Martinez be an exciting signing for Chelsea?

There is no doubt that Martinez causes nightmares for defenders as, according to Sofascore, he averaged a Serie A goal every 123 minutes last season.

In fact, the 25-year-old found the back of the net 28 times and produced a further 11 assists in all competitions, meaning he played a pivotal role in Inter winning two pieces of silverware and reaching the Champions League final.

WhoScored handed Martinez an average match rating of 7.18 for his domestic performances during the 2022/23 campaign, a figure which was not surpassed by any of his teammates at the San Siro.

While he has enjoyed success with Inter, he has also clinched two of the biggest prizes at international level, having lifted the World Cup and Copa America in Argentina's colours.

Although Inter are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Martinez's £184,000-per-week contract still having three years to run, Manchester United are also showing an interest, so Chelsea should make their move quickly.