Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has a 'near non-existent' relationship with Romelu Lukaku and wants to sell the striker after a key development has emerged at Stamford Bridge, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite recouping in the region of £220million thanks to a host of departures, the Blues are still looking to offload big-name stars who have been deemed surplus to requirements.

Chelsea transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, via MailOnline, Lukaku has offered himself to Roma as he seeks a way out of Chelsea.

The report suggests the Belgium international is open to sealing a reunion with Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico, but his current employers are demanding a fee of £40million after already rejecting a £26million proposal put forward by Inter Milan earlier this summer.

Juventus could be an alternative destination as the Serie A giants are willing to pay £35million for Lukaku, although they can only head to the negotiating table if they bank £50million by selling Dusan Vlahovic.

It is understood that Chelsea will push the 30-year-old to accept an offer from the big-spending Saudi Pro League if a deal with a European suitor cannot be struck, with Al-Hilal being among his admirers.

Lukaku scored 14 goals while on loan with Inter last season, but a permanent deal could not be agreed with the San Siro-based outfit.

The former Manchester United frontman's Chelsea contract, which is worth £350,000-per-week, still has three years to run.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m All fees from Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Lukaku?

Jacobs understands that Lukaku and Pochettino have not spoken to each other, meaning he has been frozen out of the Chelsea squad.

The respected journalist is aware that the marksman is not currently training with his teammates at Cobham, leading to the Blues wanting him to embark on a fresh challenge.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "In the whole saga, the relationship between Pochettino and Lukaku is near non-existent. That's not to say they hate each other or it's acrimonious. It's just to point out that they've not spoken.

"There were no Chelsea plans during pre-season for Lukaku, and there were no Lukaku plans for Chelsea during pre-season. For that to change, it's going to take something very dramatic.

"We've heard reports that maybe Lukaku has reached out to Chelsea or Pochettino for the eventuality that he gets stuck at Chelsea, but that's not my understanding.

"My understanding is that Lukaku is training separately from the main group and Chelsea are not considering Lukaku even though there is a situation at the moment where they are thin as far as No.9s and strikers are concerned. Chelsea's position couldn't be clearer - they want Lukaku gone."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Chelsea?

Callum Hudson-Odoi is running out of options ahead of a potential move away from Chelsea as, according to the Liverpool Echo, Everton are not in the hunt for his signature.

The report suggests the Merseyside outfit have turned their attentions towards other targets during the final days of the transfer window despite the winger making his intentions to leave Stamford Bridge clear.

Although Hudson-Odoi has verbally agreed terms with Fulham, where he is willing to take a significant pay cut, the Cottagers are refusing to meet Chelsea's £8million valuation.

The delay in a move to Craven Cottage being rubber-stamped has resulted in Nottingham Forest emerging as favourites to land the Blues' academy graduate.

Chelsea are keen to cash in on Hudson-Odoi as he has entered the final 12 months of his £120,000-per-week contract.