Chelsea are expected to 'push very hard' for Moises Caicedo as head coach Mauricio Pochettino has identified the Brighton & Hove Albion star as a 'high priority' signing at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

After finishing the 2022/23 campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League, the Blues are preparing for a season without European action and Pochettino is eager to strengthen his squad.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to 90min, Chelsea are pushing to strike a deal for Caicedo ahead of the summer transfer window officially opening for business on June 14.

The report suggests Pochettino is eager to bring in midfield reinforcements and the Ecuador international is on his shortlist of targets, while a move for West Ham United captain Declan Rice has not been ruled out.

It is understood that Brighton are unwilling to sell Caicedo for less than £70million as he has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Chelsea attempted to sign the 21-year-old during the winter window, but a £55million bid was rejected by the Seagulls.

Despite that setback, the west Londoners are refusing to give up in their pursuit and transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that discussions over Caicedo will take place soon.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Caicedo?

Jacobs understands that Caicedo is a prominent target for Chelsea, particularly after being gazumped by Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Manuel Ugarte.

The respected journalist believes the defensive midfielder has all the attributes the Blues are looking for, but he feels Pochettino will still target another option in the middle of the park.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "We know that they tried for Ugarte before pulling out. Caicedo will be a high priority, as he was in January, and Chelsea bid £55million back then.

"I expect Chelsea to enter the race for Moises Caicedo and push very hard on that front because he has been a long-standing target.

"He is exactly what Chelsea need - a number six with strong defensive qualities and, on top of that, the ability to get box-to-box. But they will want one more, for sure."

Would Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

Sofascore statistics highlight that Caicedo averaged 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per outing during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, so it is clear that he would make Chelsea more difficult to break down.

The South American, who made 43 appearances in all competitions, also played a pivotal role in Brighton booking their place in the Europa League.

WhoScored data shows that Caicedo had an 88.8 per cent pass success rate in the top flight, a figure only bettered by four teammates on the south coast, further emphasising that he could be a game-changing signing.

But it may be difficult for Chelsea to tempt Brighton into selling the in-demand star, who only cost £4.5million when he joined from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle.

That is because Caicedo still has four years remaining on his £60,000-per-week contract, putting the Seagulls in a strong negotiating position.