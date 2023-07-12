Chelsea star Levi Colwill has a 'very realistic possibility' of breaking into England's squad for Euro 2024 if Mauricio Pochettino makes a key call at Stamford Bridge, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues, who have already recouped close to £190million in player sales since the transfer window opened for business, are heading into a new era under the Argentinian.

Chelsea transfer news - Levi Colwill

According to The Times, Colwill will make a decision over whether his future lies with Chelsea after holding discussions with his family.

The report suggests the central defender, who won the Under-21 European Championships with England last weekend, is unwilling to play a bit-part role after returning to the Blues from a loan spell with Brighton.

Colwill has gained interest from Liverpool and Brighton, which has led to him wanting assurances over the amount of first-team action he will be afforded in the upcoming campaign.

But Chelsea have offered their academy graduate a new contract, after Brighton tested their resolve by lodging a £40million bid, as they look to fend off his suitors.

Respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the west Londoners are determined to keep Colwill on board, while they would only entertain sanctioning his departure if he pushes for a move.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Colwill?

Jacobs understands Colwill is keen to find out where he features in Pochettino's plans and, as a result, will hold discussions with the new Chelsea chief in the coming days.

The journalist believes the 20-year-old has a chance of breaking into England's squad for Euro 2024 - and potentially becoming a member of Gareth Southgate's preferred line-up - if he is handed regular action at Stamford Bridge.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Pochettino has to outline, to Colwill, where his game-time is going to come from.

"Colwill has got one eye on the Euros and there's a very realistic possibility that he's fighting for not just selection, but maybe even a starting spot if everything goes according to plan.

"But he has to play regularly, so that's why the suitors are wondering if there's an opportunity. But, when they're enquiring, Chelsea are making it clear that there's not a deal there to be had."

What's next for Chelsea?

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have set their sights on welcoming a new striker to west London as Pochettino has expressed concerns over whether his squad has enough firepower heading into the upcoming campaign.

The report suggests Montpellier frontman Elye Wahi, who found the back of the net 19 times last term, and Juventus goal-getter Dusan Vlahovic have been discussed as potential options.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have scheduled talks with Juventus, having already touched base over Vlahovic's availability earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have set a £40million price tag for Romelu Lukaku after Inter Milan have made it clear that they are prepared to increase their £23million proposal.

The Belgium international, who became the Blues' record signing when he arrived for £97.5million less than two years ago, spent last season on loan with the Serie A giants.