Highlights Chelsea chief Mauricio Pochettino is keen for co-owner Todd Boehly to resist the temptation to cash in on Conor Gallagher during the summer.

Newcastle United have upped the ante in their pursuit of the central midfielder by sending scouts to watch him in action and expressing an interest.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Gallagher remains determined to stay on Chelsea's books despite a number of suitors waiting to pounce.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will be 'very angry' if co-owner Todd Boehly sanctions Conor Gallagher's Stamford Bridge exit when the summer window opens for business, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that a switch to Newcastle United is unlikely.

The Blues are looking to oversee a major clear-out due to being in serious danger of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, resulting in admirers circling ahead of potentially testing the west Londoners' resolve with bids as they make plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

Gallagher, who is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week contract, is among the names being linked with a move onto a fresh challenge as Chelsea assess their options and aim to avoid the possibility of him walking away as a free agent at the end of next season.

Newcastle Make Gallagher Interest Clear on Scouting Mission

Newcastle have expressed an interest in offering Gallagher a route out of Stamford Bridge, according to the Chronicle, and their admiration resulted in head coach Eddie Howe sending scouts to watch him in action during Chelsea's 4-3 victory over Manchester United earlier this month.

The report suggests that the England international is increasingly likely to move onto pastures new when the transfer window reopens due to fresh contract talks reaching an impasse, despite making more than 40 appearances in all competitions this season, leading to Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United also keeping tabs on his situation.

Conor Gallagher's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Pass completion percentage 88.9 81.1 Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.3 27.0 Ball recoveries 6.67 5.17 Blocks 1.51 2.28 Shots 1.43 1.56 Goals 0.11 0.17 Statistics correct as of 22/04/2024

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could push Gallagher towards the exit door a matter of weeks after the campaign reaches its climax as they need to sanction outgoings before June 30 to ensure any funds they receive go into the current year's accounts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Gallagher registered four shots during Chelsea's 4-3 win over Manchester United earlier this month, when Newcastle United scouts were in the Stamford Bridge stands, and that is his highest tally in a single appearance this season

Dean Jones - Pochettino Desperate to Have Gallagher Among Options for Next Season

Although Jones is not shocked that Newcastle are among the sides vying for Gallagher's signature, he believes that the Magpies will be left frustrated in their pursuit as the central midfielder has no interest in leaving Chelsea and would be keen to remain in London if he is forced out by his boyhood club.

The respected journalist feels that could result in Tottenham having the upper-hand in the race for an agreement just a matter of months after they baulked at the 24-year-old's £50million price tag, but Pochettino is desperate to retain his services heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"New links have started between Conor Gallagher and Newcastle, and it does not surprise me they would have interest, but I am not sure how far I would expect that to go. "Obviously, Gallagher doesn’t want to leave Chelsea. He can’t even think about it at the moment, as far as I’ve heard, because he just doesn’t want it to happen. But if he does leave Chelsea, I have heard that him moving that far away from his family would not be ideal. "I think another club in London could work better, and we know Spurs are keen and that his homegrown status would help them. It really is still a case of wait and see because if Pochettino does end up staying beyond this season, he would be very angry to see Gallagher sold."

Silva Set to Become Free Agent Following Departure Decision

Thiago Silva will bring the curtain down on his Chelsea career by walking away as a free agent at the end of the season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and he rejected proposals to remain in his current surroundings by extending his contract as he is keen to embark on a fresh challenge.

The Italian journalist suggests that Fluminense have been keen to seal the central defender's return to the Maracana for an extensive period, having seen him make 97 appearances for the Brazilian giants between 2006 and 2008, but he is keeping his options open before making a final decision.

Silva's desire to leave Chelsea has come to light after reliable reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 39-year-old was edging towards sealing his departure on amicable terms as he does not fit into the youth-led project put in place by Boehly and Pochettino.

