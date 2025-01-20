Chelsea are willing to remain patient and recruit Marc Guehi in the summer if they are left in no uncertain terms that Crystal Palace are not interested in sanctioning a move to Stamford Bridge ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on February 3, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues and Eagles have been in constant dialogue this month, which led to Trevoh Chalobah having his season-long loan spell at Selhurst Park cut short due to Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana nursing injuries, but head coach Enzo Maresca is still looking to bolster his squad as he goes in search of Champions League qualification.

Although Chelsea have agreed a deal which is set to see Mamadou Sarr join from Strasbourg for a fee of £12.7million in the summer, after spending the remainder of the campaign with the Ligue 1 outfit, they have decided to remain in the market for reinforcements as the deadline edges closer.

Blues Confident Guehi Keen on Sealing Return

Central defender in line to be handed route back to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are confident that Guehi has a firm interest in sealing a return to Stamford Bridge, according to GMS sources, resulting in Maresca and influential figures behind the scenes being prepared to wait until the summer before testing Premier League counterparts Crystal Palace's resolve.

Although the Blues pocketed £18million when they sold the central defender to the Eagles in July 2021, they have continued monitoring his development after seeing him become a regular starter in the Premier League and play a key role in England reaching the Euro 2024 final before being beaten to silverware by Spain.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea are adamant they will eventually win the race for Guehi, and the significant twist means they have no fears of being beaten to his signature and can up the ante in their pursuit ahead of the 2025/26 campaign instead of rushing into negotiations with Crystal Palace in the coming days.

The Blues are also aware that the 24-year-old is on course to enter the final 12 months of a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week if they hold back until the summer, potentially resulting in the Eagles' demands being reduced due to fears of him walking away from Selhurst Park as a free agent.

Crystal Palace do not want to sell Guehi midway through the season and have slapped a £70million price tag on him in an attempt to deter interested parties, GMS sources have learned, but Chelsea have been handed a major boost thanks to feeling he would be keen to rejoin his former employers if the opportunity arises.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi made three interceptions, two tackles and as many clearances during Crystal Palace's 2-0 win at West Ham United last weekend

Maresca Can Acquire Guehi for Cut-Price Fee

West Londoners can take advantage of 20 per cent discount

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea are in line to claim a 20 per cent discount when they eventually lodge a formal proposal thanks to inserting a sell-on clause when they sanctioned his move to Crystal Palace, making him an even more attractive prospective signing for Maresca.

Although the England international's valuation has remained hefty in the aftermath of being the subject of a succession of rejected bids worth up to £65million from Newcastle United in August, the Blues have an opportunity to pounce at a reduced rate even if other suitors head to the negotiating table.

Chelsea are sure they will be able to wrap up a deal for Guehi regardless of whether it comes now or in the summer, GMS sources understand, but they are still eyeing alternative options in the heart of the backline as they go in search of further stability for the remainder of the campaign.

The Blues are confident that their academy graduate wants to return to familiar surroundings if he leaves Crystal Palace in the coming months, but GMS sources recently revealed there is ongoing uncertainty over whether he is prepared to push for a big-money move midway through the season.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/01/2025